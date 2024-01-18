Naveen-ul-Haq to feature in SA20 after Afghanistan board relaxes sanctions
ESPNcricinfo understands that Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi have also been granted NOCs to play in the ILT20
Naveen-ul-Haq has arrived in South Africa and will feature for Durban's Super Giants in the SA20 as planned, after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) backtracked on their initial decision to deny three players No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) following a contractual dispute.
Naveen, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were sanctioned last month for "prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan" when they told the ACB they did not wish to sign central contracts for 2024 in order to maximise their opportunities in franchise leagues around the world.
The ACB initially told the players that they would be ineligible for NOCs for two years and revoked Mujeeb's while he was playing for Melbourne Renegades in the BBL. But the sanctions were largely reversed on review, allowing the players to sign central contracts and granting them "limited NOCs".
The board did not outline the limits that would be imposed, but said in a press release: "ACB will strictly consider the issuance of the NOCs to the respected players while prioritising the national duty and ACB's interests." They are all expected to be granted NOCs to feature in the IPL.
Naveen has arrived in South Africa and will be available for DSG - an affiliate of his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants - against Pretoria Capitals on Thursday evening, replacing Richard Gleeson in their squad. DSG, who won their first three games, will also have Marcus Stoinis available after he replaced Nicholas Pooran.
Graeme Smith, the SA20's commissioner, said: "We can see the teams pulling out all the stops and bringing in some world-class players into their squads. It's great to have the calibre of these players joining the league."
ESPNcricinfo understands that Mujeeb and Farooqi have also been granted NOCs for the ILT20 and will arrive in the UAE on Thursday following Afghanistan's third T20I against India. Mujeeb will play for the defending champions Gulf Giants, while Farooqi is due to represent MI Emirates.
Matt Roller is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo. @mroller98