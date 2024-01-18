Naveen-ul-Haq to feature in SA20 after Afghanistan board relaxes sanctions

ESPNcricinfo understands that Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Fazalhaq Farooqi have also been granted NOCs to play in the ILT20

Naveen-ul-Haq is expected to line up for DSG against Pretoria Capitals on Thursday evening • AFP/Getty Images

Naveen-ul-Haq has arrived in South Africa and will feature for Durban's Super Giants in the SA20 as planned, after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) backtracked on their initial decision to deny three players No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) following a contractual dispute.

The ACB initially told the players that they would be ineligible for NOCs for two years and revoked Mujeeb's while he was playing for Melbourne Renegades in the BBL. But the sanctions were largely reversed on review , allowing the players to sign central contracts and granting them "limited NOCs".

The board did not outline the limits that would be imposed, but said in a press release: "ACB will strictly consider the issuance of the NOCs to the respected players while prioritising the national duty and ACB's interests." They are all expected to be granted NOCs to feature in the IPL.

Naveen has arrived in South Africa and will be available for DSG - an affiliate of his IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants - against Pretoria Capitals on Thursday evening, replacing Richard Gleeson in their squad. DSG, who won their first three games, will also have Marcus Stoinis available after he replaced Nicholas Pooran.

Graeme Smith, the SA20's commissioner, said: "We can see the teams pulling out all the stops and bringing in some world-class players into their squads. It's great to have the calibre of these players joining the league."