Assam withdrew the appeal during the tea break right after the dismissal and the decision was accepted by the umpires

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane was given out obstructing the field for the first time in his 16-year professional career, before he was dramatically called back to bat because the opposition, Assam, withdrew the appeal in the last league game of the Ranji Trophy at the BKC Ground in Mumbai.

Rahane was batting on 18 with Mumbai on 102 for 4 in the last over before the scheduled tea break, when he drove his 52nd delivery, from Assam fast bowler and debutant Dibakar Johri, down to mid-on and took off for a single. But by the time his batting partner Shivam Dube denied the single and sent Rahane back, Assam captain Denish Das fired in a throw at the keeper's end and hit Rahane who was trying to get back to the crease.

The Assam players went up in an appeal immediately for "obstructing the field" and Rahane was given out by the on-field umpire on the fourth ball of the 25th over. Tea was taken two balls early with Mumbai 102 for 5 in reply to Assam's 84 all out.

However, Assam decided to withdraw the appeal during the tea break and told the umpires as much. As per the laws, the appeal for a dismissal needs to be withdrawn before the next ball is bowled and has to be accepted by the umpires for the batter to be recalled. Luckily for Rahane, there was a break in play after his temporary dismissal and both teams were back in the dressing room. The withdrawal of the appeal was accepted by the umpires and Rahane walked out to bat again about 20 minutes later.

However, Rahane couldn't capitalise on his luck and was bowled by the same bowler four overs after the tea break. He survived only 17 more deliveries and was eventually sent back for 22 off 69 balls.

Rahane had earlier struck three fours in his innings - two through the covers and one wide of mid-on - and was reviving Mumbai's innings with Dube after they were 60 for 4 in the 16th over. Their partnership was worth 50 off 77 deliveries, including 16 runs from Rahane, 30 from Dube and four extras.

Assam were earlier bowled out in just 32.1 overs as Shardul Thakur , who returned from injury in the last round, ran through the visitors with figures of 6 for 21 from 10.1 overs after Mumbai had opted to bowl.

Rahane has so far had an unimpressive Ranji season with just 112 runs from eight innings at an average of 16.00. He had missed two Ranji league games with injuries when the team was led by Shams Mulani against Bihar and by Dube against Bengal.