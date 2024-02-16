Ishan Kishan continues to skip Ranji Trophy

Ishan Kishan
's absence from the Ranji Trophy continued as the wicketkeeper-batter, who plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, skipped the final round of matches that started on Friday.
Deepak Chahar
and Shreyas Iyer
were also missing in action. Iyer was, however, having issues with his lower back and groin. These three players - Kishan, Chahar and Iyer - were specifically told to play for their respective state teams in first-class cricket.
Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah was asked about centrally contracted players missing domestic tournaments. Shah said he would send a directive
that all fit centrally contracted players needed to make themselves available for selection in domestic cricket.
"If you are fit then no excuse will be entertained," he said. "This applies to all centrally contracted players, they have to play. The player cannot decide his future, the selectors need to decide that. If the player is good in red-ball, he has to play."
In the absence of Kishan, Kumar Kushagra continued doing wicketkeeping duties for Jharkhand. Jharkhand, who have only one win and ten points from six matches so far, are playing Rajasthan at home
.
Kishan, who had asked for a break midway through India's South Africa tour, has been training in Baroda with his new Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya.
Mumbai, Iyer's domestic team, have already qualified for the quarter-final. They are playing their last league match against Assam
, also at home.