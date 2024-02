Ishan Kishan continues to skip Ranji Trophy

Recently, BCCI secretary Jay Shah was asked about centrally contracted players missing domestic tournaments. Shah said he would send a directive that all fit centrally contracted players needed to make themselves available for selection in domestic cricket.

"If you are fit then no excuse will be entertained," he said. "This applies to all centrally contracted players, they have to play. The player cannot decide his future, the selectors need to decide that. If the player is good in red-ball, he has to play."