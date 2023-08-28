All the names in the inaugural WBBL overseas draft

Overall, 122 players have put their names forward although there is one extra element involved for six of them

For the first time WBBL overseas signings will be determined by a draft, taking place on September 3. Here is a full list of all the players nominated. Players that are eligible for a retention pick* have the club next to their name. There is one additional element in the WBBL with six players have taken a direct nomination route which allows them to choose to not be available for selection and to sign directly with a club afterwards.

If a player opts for this approach and is directly contracted by a team after the draft, the player's retainer cannot exceed more than 95% of the amount of silver category player - which equates to AU$61,750.

Bangladesh: Jahanara Alam

England: Georgia Adams, Emily Arlott, Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont (direct nomination), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey (Melbourne Stars), Kate Cross, Naomi Dattani, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley (direct nomination), Katie George, Dani Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Kirstie Gordon, Bess Heath, Amy Jones (direct nomination), Eve Jones (Melbourne Renegades), Marie Kelly, Heather Knight (Sydney Thunder), Emma Lamb, Katie Levick, Kalea Moore, Fi Morris, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Sophia Smale, Bryony Smith, Linsey Smith, Eleanor Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill (Melbourne Stars), Issy Wong (Hobart Hurricanes), Danni Wyatt (Brisbane Heat)

Hong Kong: Kary Chan

Ireland: Laura Delany, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast

India: Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (Melbourne Renegades), Harleen Deol, Hurley Gala, Richa Ghosh, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues (Melbourne Stars), Meghana Sabbineni, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav

Netherlands: Sterre Kallis

New Zealand: Suzie Bates (direct nomination), Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Sophie Devine (Perth Scorchers), Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green (Perth Scorchers), Hayley Jensen (Hobart Hurricanes), Xara Jetly, Fran Jonas, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr (Brisbane Heat), Jessica Kerr (Brisbane Heat), Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Molly Penfold, Lea Tahuhu (Sydney Thunder), Jess Watkin

Pakistan: Aiman Anwar, Nida Dar, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Syeda Aroob Shah

Papua New Guinea: Kaia Arua, Sibona Jimmy, Tanya Ruma, Isabel Toua

Scotland: Abtaha Maqsood

South Africa: Anneke Bosche, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk (Brisbane Heat), Annerie Dercksen, Mignon du Preez (direct nomination), Shabnim Ismail (Melbourne Renegades), Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp (Perth Scorchers), Michaela Kirk, Masbata Klaas, Lizelle Lee (direct nomination), Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Robyn Searle, Chloe Tryon (Sydney Thunder), Faye Tunnicliffe, Dane van Niekerk, Jane Winster, Laura Wolvaardt (Adelaide Strikers)

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (Melbourne Renegades)

UAE: Esha Oza, Theertha Satish

USA: Tara Norris

West Indies: Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin (Adelaide Strikers), Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Hayley Matthews (Melbourne Renegades), Anisa Mohammed, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor (Adelaide Strikers)

Zimbabwe: Mary-Anne Musonda, Kelis Ndhlovu

*How retention picks work

Players in both the WBBL and BBL overseas player drafts will be an eligible retention player if they fit any of the following criteria: