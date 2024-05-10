All the records that Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan broke

25 Innings for Sudharsan to complete 1000 runs in the IPL. He is the fastest Indian to the milestone, bettering the record jointly held by Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Overall, Sudharsan is the joint-third fastest to this landmark, alongside Matthew Hayden, and behind Shaun Marsh (21 innings) and Lendl Simmons (23 innings).