All the records that Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan broke
They became only the third pair to score centuries in the same IPL game
3 Pairs with hundreds in the same innings in the IPL, including Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan on Friday. Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers became the first pair to achieve this feat against Gujarat Lions in 2016. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow replicated it in 2019 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
210 Partnership runs between Gill and Sudharsan for the first wicket against Chennai Super Kings. It is only the second 200-plus run-stand for the opening wicket in the IPL. Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul also put on 210 while batting full 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2022.
2 Partnerships in the IPL, higher than the 210 by Gill and Sudharsan against the CSK. The top two are by Kohli and de Villiers - 229 against Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 215 unbeaten against Mumbai Indians in 2015.
231 for 3 Gujarat Titans' total in Ahmedabad is their second-highest in the IPL, behind the 233 against MI in last year's qualifier. It is also the joint-highest total conceded by CSK in the IPL, equalling the 231 by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2014.
0 150-plus stands conceded by CSK, for any wicket, before Friday. The previous highest against them was a 144-run opening stand by Shane Watson and Ajinkya Rahane for Rajasthan Royals in 2015. It is also the first 150-plus stand for the Titans in the IPL, bettering the 147 between Gill and Sudharsan for the second wicket against Sunrisers in 2023.
25 Innings for Sudharsan to complete 1000 runs in the IPL. He is the fastest Indian to the milestone, bettering the record jointly held by Sachin Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Overall, Sudharsan is the joint-third fastest to this landmark, alongside Matthew Hayden, and behind Shaun Marsh (21 innings) and Lendl Simmons (23 innings).
100 Runs scored by the GT's openers between the 9th and 14th overs. These are the second-most runs scored by any team between the 9th and 14th overs in an IPL innings. RCB scored 106 runs in this period against Kings XI Punjab during a 15-over game.
4 T20 hundreds for Gill in Ahmedabad, including three in the IPL. Only three other batters have scored four or more T20 tons at a venue - Chris Gayle (5 at Mirpur), Michael Klinger (4 at Bristol) and Virat Kohli (4 at Bengaluru).
24y 245d Gill's age on Friday. He is the youngest captain to score a hundred in the IPL. Sanju Samson was the previous youngest, who scored 119 against Punjab Kings in 2021 at the age of 26 years and 152 days on captaincy debut.
19 Innings Gill took to complete 1000 T20 runs at Ahmedabad. He is by far the fastest to complete 1000 runs at a venue in terms of innings played in men's T20s, bettering the record - 22 innings - held by five players.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo