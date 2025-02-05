The Test Championship League points allocation methodology

The methodology is simple. My idea is that, at a pinch, any reader should be able to work out the standings themselves.

Results

The maximum points that a team can receive for a win is 10.0. This is composed of three components: the Base points, the Margin points, and the Location-based Result Bonus. The Base points carry a weight of 80% and the other two, 10% each.

A maximum of 8.0 points can be allotted for the win per se. This ensures that the win gets its primacy. Eighty per cent is quite a high figure and ensures that a win is treated as very significant.

A maximum of 1.0 point will be allotted for the margin of victory. This value is limited to 1.0. If the Team Performance Point (TPP) margin is 80-20, the winning team gets 0.8 (total 8.8 points) points and the losing team gets 0.2. If the TPP margin is 65-35, the winning team gets 0.65 points (total 8.65) and the losing team gets 0.35. If the TPP margin is 51-49, the winning team gets 0.51 (total 8.51) and the losing team gets 0.49 points.

A maximum of 1.0 point (split across the teams) will be allotted for the Location result bonus. This is determined based on the following methodology: the Result points (Base points) and the Margin points are added and multiplied by the LRF (Location Result Factor). The maximum points that any team can secure is 1.0. The LR points are allotted for all results (not for ties and draws).

Away win: 1.10



Neutral win: 1.06



Home win: 1.03

Examples



Australia vs England, Brisbane, 1928-29

England won by 675 runs (away win) 1.England won by 675 runs (away win)

Base points: 8.0



Margin points: 0.94



Total points: 8.94

LRF: 1.10

Final points

England: 9.84 (8.94*1.10)

Australia: 0.06

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Rawalpindi, 2024

Bangladesh won by six wickets (away win) 2.Bangladesh won by six wickets (away win)

Base points: 8.0

Margin points: 0.64

Total points: 8.64

LRF: 1.10

Final points

Bangladesh: 9.47 (8.61*1.10)

Pakistan: 0.39

India vs England, Visakhapatnam, 2023-24/A>

India won by 106 runs (home win) 3.India won by 106 runs (home win)

Base points: 8.0



Margin points: 0.60



Total points = 8.60



LRF 1.03

Final points

India: 8.85 (8.60*1.03)

England: 0.40

Australia vs West Indies, Adelaide, 1992-93

West Indies won by one run (away win) 4.West Indies won by one run (away win)

Base points: 8.0



Margin points: 0.50



Total points: 8.50



LRF 1.10

Final points

West Indies: 9.35 (8.50*1.10)

Australia: 0.50



Australia vs Pakistan, Headingley, 2010

Pakistan won by three wickets (neutral win)

5.Pakistan won by three wickets (neutral win)

Base points: 8.0



Margin points: 0.53



Total points: 8.53



LRF 1.06

Final points

Pakistan: 9.05 (8.53*1.06)

Australia: 0.47

Ties

The two ties - The two ties - in Brisbane in 1960 and in Madras in 1986 - are considered special Tests and the teams (Australia, West Indies and India) get 6.0 points each. This is to recognise the efforts of the two teams who fought until not one more ball could be bowled. And I have respected the two teams by allotting equal points irrespective of the location.

Draws

Draws are allotted the Base points and Margin points. The Base points vary depending on the extent of completion of the match. Four-innings draws are allotted 3.0 points each. Three-innings draws are allotted 3.0 or 2.5 points, depending on the extent of completion. Two-innings draws are allotted 2.0 or 1.5 depending on the extent of completion. One-inning matches are allotted 1.0 point each.

The Margin points for draws are allotted based on the Team Performance Points metric I have developed. Using a complex methodology, I assign total points for drawn matches based on the extent of completion. A limit of 2.0 is set for the Margin points. A few examples will clarify the metric.

A few TPP allocation examples are below. The TPP points are determined by the extent of completion of the match.

I will ensure that the points for draws do not exceed the points allotted for ties. A maximum of 2.0 points are allotted as Margin points. These total points are allocated to the two teams based on their TPP values.

India vs West Indies, Mumbai, 2011

Points allocated: 8.62

India: 4.29

West Indies: 4.33

Australia vs India, Brisbane, 2021

Points allocated: 8.51

Australia: 4.29

India: 4.22

South Africa vs Australia, Johannesburg, 1967

Points allocated: 8.57

or South Africa: 4.96

Australia: 3.61



New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, Wellington, 2018

Points allocated: 6.95

Sri Lanka: 3.31

New Zealand: 3.64

Australia vs Pakistan, Sydney, 1990

Points allocated: 4.24

Pakistan: 1.91

Australia: 2.33

New Zealand vs West Indies, Napier, 2006

Points allocated: 2.41

West Indies: 1.23

New Zealand: 1.18

A few key facts:

The highest Test Championship League Index (TCLI) for a match, of 9.836, is for the 675-run away win for England in Brisbane in 1928 (Bradman's debut Test)

The next-highest TCLI is 9.819, for England's innings-and-202-run win in Cape Town in 1889. This was after England made only 292 in their first innings.

The third-highest is 9.802, for New Zealand's win by an innings and 294 runs in Harare in 2005.



The third-highest is 9.802, for New Zealand's win by an innings and 294 runs in Harare in 2005. The lowest TCLI values for winning teams are 8.00 for the Centurion farce and the Oval forfeit mentioned earlier.



The average TCLI for the 1785 results is 9.49.



The highest TCLI value for a draw is 4.96 for South Africa for the pulsating match at Old Trafford in 1998.



The lowest TCLI value for a draw is 1.01 for England and West Indies for the ten-ball draw in Antigua in 2009.



The average TCLI for the 1582 (791*2) draws is 3.65.

Final classification

The final aggregate of points is divided by the number of matches to develop the Performance Rating for each team. This is used to classify the teams within a period. The index is called TCLP-% (TCL Performance-%).