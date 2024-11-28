Anderson Phillip to rejoin Lancashire for County Championship, Blast

Lancashire have signed Anderson Phillip for the first four months of the 2025 summer. Phillip is expected to be available for 11 County Championship fixtures as well as the group stage of the T20 Blast.

Phillip played three Championship matches at the end of last season, taking 15 wickets at 23.93, but was unable to help Lancashire avoid relegation from Division One.

"I really enjoyed my spell with Lancashire at the end of last season and I am excited by the opportunity to return for the 2025 season to spend a longer period of time at Emirates Old Trafford," Phillip said.

"Helping Lancashire return to Division One at the first time of asking is my number one priority for next season and hopefully I can put in the performances with the ball which can help the team to achieve that.

"The standard of first-class cricket in England is high and as close as you can get to playing Test cricket, so I am looking forward to being back next summer, continuing to test myself in those conditions, learning and improving my game."

Phillip, 28, has played two Tests and five ODIs for West Indies, the most-recent of which came in 2022.

Lancashire's director of cricket performance, Mark Chilton, said: "We were hugely impressed by Anderson's performances during the final three matches of last season and jumped at the opportunity to bring him back for a longer spell next season.

"Dale [Benkenstein] and I have continually spoken about our desire to add further pace to our bowling attack as we look to win more red-ball matches. We know that Anderson will offer that, and he has the added bonus of familiarity with our environment.