Anthony McGrath returns to Yorkshire as head coach

Yorkshire have announced the acquisition of Anthony McGrath as their new men's head coach to replace the outgoing Ottis Gibson

McGrath, who joins on a five-year deal, returns to his home county having developed through the age-groups at Headingley as an allrounder, going on to earn 28 England caps, including four Test appearances. The 49-year-old began his coaching career at Yorkshire following his retirement in 2013 before moving to Essex, where he was appointed director of cricket as recently as July.

The move south proved particularly fruitful for McGrath. He joined Essex initially as assistant coach to Chris Silverwood , and helped oversee promotion in 2016 followed by a County Championship title the following year.

He was promoted to head coach when Silverwood left to take the England job and led Essex to a Championship and T20 Blast double in 2019, followed by the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020. A second-place Division One finish came in the 2023 season, in which they were also beaten finalists in the Blast.

This season, McGrath juggled coaching duties at Chelmsford with a director of cricket role as part of a management restructure triggered by the resignation of chief executive John Stephenson in July.

He inherits a Yorkshire team that has returned to Division One following relegation in 2022. The club were then docked 48 points in the 2023 season over their handling of the racism scandal that centred around allegations made by former player Azeem Rafiq. McGrath's remit will be the performance and management of the men's first team, and starts officially from November 1.

"It is a great honour to be appointed Head Coach of Yorkshire Cricket's Men's team, and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead," McGrath said.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the members and supporters, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

"It was an extremely tough decision to leave Essex, and it's one that I have taken a great deal of time to think about. I've been part of this club for almost nine years, and we've achieved so much together and created so many unforgettable memories in that time.

"While I obviously spent all of my playing career at Yorkshire, Essex has become a second home to me, and I'd like to thank everyone for the warmth of their support over the last nine seasons."

Tom Westley, Essex's captain, hailed McGrath as "one of the most influential figures I have come across during my career", and wished him well in his new role.

"Everybody within the club knows of his qualities as a coach and leader, but it's the person that he is that we will all miss the most. It's no coincidence that the success we have achieved over the last decade has coincided with [McGrath's] time here. Although he would never accept it, he has been a huge factor in the trophies we have won in recent years."

Sanjay Patel, Yorkshire's interim CEO, said: "We're delighted to appoint Anthony as Head Coach.

"During the past nine years with Essex, Anthony has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in English cricket. He is renowned for his team's attractive, attacking cricket, supporting and developing world-class talent, and commitment to youth.

"In the club's conversations leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Yorkshire Cricket to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that.