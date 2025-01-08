Archie Vaughan, son of former captain Michael, set to lead England Under-19s

Archie Vaughan , son of former England captain Michael , is set to follow in his father's footsteps later this month, after being asked to lead England Under-19s on their tour of South Africa.

England's Young Lions are due to play three youth one-day internationals and two youth Tests against South Africa Under-19s, from January 17. It is 20 years to the month since Vaughan senior became the first England captain to win a Test series in South Africa in the post-Apartheid era.

"I found out that I was going to be captain during the training camp before Christmas and it was a very special moment," Vaughan, a top-order batter and offspinner, said. "To get the opportunity to represent England at this level is really special in itself, but to lead the team out is something else."

Having signed his first professional contract with Somerset in May, Vaughan made his county debut in July and shot to prominence in the team's Championship run-in at Taunton in September. In tandem with Jack Leach, he claimed match figures of 11 for 140 to beat league leaders Surrey and briefly spark hopes of the club's first title.

In total, he played four first-class and seven 50-over matches for Somerset, averaging 33.71 with the bat in the Championship. He also impressed at age-group level, making 85 from 83 balls for a Young Lions Invitational XI in a warm-up match against the England Under-19 ODI squad, for whom Rocky Flintoff - son of Andrew Flintoff - top-scored with 106.

"If someone had told me 12 months ago that I would have forced my way into the Somerset first team and be captaining the Under-19s, I wouldn't have believed them," Vaughan added. "It's happened quickly but I'm going to keep my feet on the ground and work harder and harder."

Vaughan's father went on to become one of the most successful England captains of all time, with 26 victories in 51 Tests in charge between 2003 and 2008, including the 2005 Ashes triumph.