Archie Vaughan, son of Michael, signs first professional deal with Somerset
Son of former England captain will be on the books at Taunton at least until end of 2026
Archie Vaughan, son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, has signed his first professional deal with Somerset.
The 18-year-old, a top-order batter and offspinner, has been part of the academy set-up at Taunton since 2020, having attended Millfield school since the age of 15. His deal will begin from November 1 and will initially run across the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Vaughan made his debut for Somerset's second team in 2022, and plays club cricket locally for Taunton St Andrews. He was part of the main squad's pre-season tour of the UAE and played against Yorkshire - the county of his father - in the third-place play-off of the Abu Dhabi T20 Counties Super Cup, scoring 35 off 28 balls in a three-wicket win. He has yet to make a first-team appearance.
"It's something that I've worked extremely hard for and it's something that I've strived for since I was a kid, so to get the opportunity for a club where I've really enjoyed myself over the last few years is an honour," Archie told Somerset's club website.
"I will be looking to gain as much experience as I can and learn as much as I can from the more experienced players in the dressing-room."
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "Archie is a young man with a bright future ahead of him. Since joining the academy, he has demonstrated a genuine and strong desire to work incredibly hard and improve every facet of his game.
"This hard work alongside his impressive on-field performances have led to second XI opportunities, in which he has flourished."
Michael Vaughan played 82 Tests and 86 ODIs, and captained England between 2003 and 2008, most notably to a historic Ashes win in 2005.
Archie joins a growing list of children of former England players currently plying their trade in domestic cricket. Andrew Flintoff's children, Rocky and Corey, are part of the Lancashire set-up, with Rocky hitting the headlines last month with a century for Lancashire 2nd XI against Warwickshire.
Offspinning allrounder Josh de Caires, son of former England captain Michael Atherton, is a first-team player for Middlesex and was part of an England Lions training camp last winter. Haydon Mustard, son of Phil Mustard, made his first-class debut for Durham this season and represented England at the recent U19 World Cup.