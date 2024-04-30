Are Pakistan stuck in a T20 time warp?

As records are gutted in the IPL, they continue to be hampered by the fear of losing powerplay wickets

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam make for two anchors in Pakistan's T20I top order, which is about one too many • PCB

178.

in New Zealand earlier this year, they made 180, 173 and 179. They lost all three. Twice in the recently concluded series with New Zealand, Pakistan scored 178 . Once they scored 174 . Of those, they lost two and won one. In three of the five T20Is Pakistan playedNew Zealand earlier this year, they made 180, 173 and 179. They lost all three.

Of course, this is an unfair comparison. Franchise cricket is almost a different format from T20I bilateral cricket; in the former, personnel are dictated by market forces not geography. Surfaces differ. Now even the number of players a team is allowed differs

But Pakistan's lack of intent oomph, especially when batting first, is such a longstanding issue it has morphed into a culture-war flashpoint, data heads on one side against the world on the other. To Pakistan's credit, they have tried to do something about it, bringing in Saim Ayub to open. That has broken up the Babar- Mohammad Rizwan opening pairing, hitherto the boon and bane of Pakistan's approach . Ayub has been in nine of their last ten XIs, and despite not replicating his PSL game (but surely, he will) was given very public backing by both captain and interim coach after this series.

Except, it's not really been a break-up. In New Zealand, Rizwan partnered Ayub at the top with Babar at three; in Pakistan, Babar opened and Rizwan went to three. Bottom line: Pakistan are still playing two anchors (strike rates 129-ish) in their top order, which is - or should be - a T20 no-no. Ayub may stay in the XI, but nobody would be surprised if it was not as opener, allowing a Babar-Rizwan reunion.

Because ultimately, as Babar made clear after the final New Zealand game, they're still worried about losing too many wickets in the powerplay. Which, to be honest, is what is most passé about this. Not so much the totals as the fear of losing wickets, which, as has become abundantly clear, is precisely what batters are shedding in the format.

Kirsten is a wise coach, though. He'll know that despite this, Pakistan are one of three teams to have made at least the last four of the last two T20 World Cups, in vastly different conditions. He'll know that the batting we've seen at the IPL will not necessarily be replicated in this T20 World Cup. He'll know it's too late for radical change right now.