Stats - Pakistan register their third-biggest win in ODIs

238 Pakistan's win margin by runs against Nepal is the Pakistan's win margin by runs against Nepal is the second biggest win in the men's ODI Asia Cup, behind the 256-run win India secured against Hong Kong in the 2008 edition. The 238-run margin is Pakistan's third-biggest win by runs in the ODI format.

342 for 6 Pakistan's total in Multan is the highest by any team Pakistan's total in Multan is the highest by any team against Nepal in ODIs. The previous highest was 339 for 7 by the West Indies during the World Cup qualifiers earlier this year. It was also the fifth-highest team total in the Asia Cup, which includes three by Pakistan.

151 Babar Azam's 151 against Nepal is the Babar Azam's 151 against Nepal is the second-highest individual score in the history of the Asia Cup, behind Virat Kohli's 183 against Pakistan in 2012. Babar also became the first captain with a 150-plus score in the Asia Cup, surpassing Kohli's 136 against Bangladesh in 2014.

102 Innings needed for Babar to score his 19th century in ODI cricket. He is now the quickest batter to 19 ODI hundreds, breaking Hashim Amla's record, who scored his 19th ton in the 104th innings.

214 Partnership runs between Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed. It is the highest partnership for any wicket in men's ODIs Partnership runs between Babar and Iftikhar Ahmed. It is the highest partnership for any wicket in men's ODIs in Pakistan , surpassing the unbroken 213 stand by Sanath Jayasuriya and Aravinda de Silva for the third wicket against Pakistan in 1997. The 214-run partnership is also the third-highest for any wicket in the Asia Cup.

67 Balls Iftikhar needed to complete his century, the fourth fastest recorded hundred in Asia Cup ODIs. The quickest is by Shahid Afridi, who needed only 53 balls for his century against Bangladesh in 2010. Jayasuriya (55 balls vs Bangladesh) and Suresh Raina (66 balls vs Hong Kong) occupy the following places for their centuries during the 2008 edition.

1 The partnership of 214 between Babar and Iftikhar is now The partnership of 214 between Babar and Iftikhar is now Pakistan's highest for the fifth or lower wicket in ODIs. The previous highest was 176 by Umar Akmal and Younis Khan for the fifth wicket against Sri Lanka in 2009. It is also the sixth highest stand for the fifth wicket in men's ODIs.

2 ODI scores of 150-plus runs for Babar, both while leading Pakistan. Only three other captains have had multiple ODI scores of 150-plus runs for Babar, both while leading Pakistan. Only three other captains have had multiple 150-plus scores in ODI cricket - Andrew Strauss, Kohli and Aaron Finch. No Pakistan captain before Babar had a 150-plus score in ODIs.

1 Players older than Iftikhar (32 years and 361 days old as of Wednesday) to score their maiden century in men's ODIs for Pakistan. Zaheer Abbas was 34 years and 146 days old when he scored his maiden ODI hundred in 1981 Players older than Iftikhar (32 years and 361 days old as of Wednesday) to score their maiden century in men's ODIs for Pakistan. Zaheer Abbas was 34 years and 146 days old when he scored his maiden ODI hundred in 1981 against Australia