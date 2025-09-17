With ball in hand, Nasum's bouncebackability on show again

Nasum Ahmed finds himself in controversies, and then bounces back with match-winning performances.

and dealing with an off-field controversy. As soon the This time, at the Asia Cup, Nasum was again making a comebackdealing with an off-field controversy. As soon the Bangladesh team landed in Abu Dhabi, Nasum had to issue a clarification about a private matter that was more complicated than what was reported. The incident had weighed Nasum down, as was evident in his voice when issuing the clarification.

Give him a cricket ball, though, and Nasum is in his element. Against Afghanistan on Tuesday, his miserly 2 for 11 handed Bangladesh a lifeline in the Asia Cup. They remain in the tournament till Thursday, at least, when a favourable result (and a net run-rate swing) in the Afghanistan-Sri Lanka match could get them in the tournament's second phase.

Despite Afghanistan's woeful record in chasing 150-plus totals in major tournaments, they held the momentum at the break in Abu Dhabi. Afghanistan had fought back with the ball, conceding just 35 runs in the last five overs. Early wickets was the only way Bangladesh could have mitigated their batting drop-off.

Enter Nasum. He claimed a wicket off the first ball of the Afghanistan innings. The delivery spun back into left-hand batter Sediqullah Atal's back foot. It was so plumb that Atal didn't bother to review. It was also a wicket-maiden, and was followed by another wicket in his third over, when he got another delivery to crash into the back pad of right-hand batter Ibrahim Zadran.

However, Litton Das kept Nasum out of the attack after that until Mustafizur Rahman conceded 14 runs in the 17th over. Nasum's first ball again produced a wicket, albeit a run out - it was Nurul Hasan's wicket, really, as put on a bit of the spectacular to send back Karim Janat. Nasum gave away just four runs in the over, leaving Afghanistan with a mountain to climb in the last two, which they couldn't.

Nasum Ahmed wheels ahead during his celebration during his match-winning spell • Associated Press

"It is a wonderful and positive aspect that he makes an impact every time he returns to the playing XI," Tanzid Hasan said afterwards. "He changed the complexion of this game from his first over. I think we won because of his bowling.

"We have a lot of healthy competition within the team. Everyone is giving their 100% at every opportunity. He gives the same effort in training and match situation. Everyone does the same in the team."

Nasum's start was crucial, but it was also followed by Rishad Hossain taking 2 for 18, while Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur picked up five wickets between them.

Despite the fifth-bowlers' quota going for 55 runs in four overs, Tanzid praised the Bangladesh bowling for using their wealth of experience to pull off the win. "We have a world-class bowling line-up, who are well experienced in T20s," he said. "We believed that we could defend the total. The credit goes to the bowlers."

Nasum also bowled 16 dot balls in his four overs. It is very rare for a Bangladesh bowler to be so miserly in a crucial match in a major tournament.

Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan gave Bangladesh a rapid start • AFP/Getty Images

Before Nasum, Taskin bowled a similarly tight spell against Pakistan in the 2016 Asia Cup. For the other such example, were have to go all the way back to 2007, when Syed Rasel bowled 15 dots against a rampant West Indies line-up in the T20 World Cup.

This was also Bangladesh's first win against Afghanistan in an overseas T20I. Nasum was a key contributor but Bangladesh also started well with the bat. Tanzid and Saif Hassan added 63 runs for the first wicket, with Tanzid scoring a half-century. It was a crucial turnaround for Bangladesh, who had started their innings with two wicket-maidens against Sri Lanka in the previous game. Saif replaced Parvez Hossain in the line-up, among four changes, which paid off for Bangladesh.

"We communicated well about the first couple of overs," Tanzid said. "We struck boundaries in back-to-back overs, which helped us do well in the powerplay. I am not too worried about the past. It won't come back. I tried to start afresh. I tried to give my best with the bat in a do-or-die match. I always try to be positive. You have to take risk in powerplays. I try looking for boundaries as much as possible."