Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Bangladesh's game against India
He has been granted leave to be with his wife, who has just delivered the couple's second child
Mushfiqur Rahim will miss Bangladesh's Asia Cup Super Four match against India, scheduled for Friday in Colombo, after being "granted an extension of leave" by the BCB to be with his family.
He had returned to Dhaka after Bangladesh's last match, against Sri Lanka on September 9, to be with his wife for the birth of their second child, and was initially expected to rejoin the team for the India match, Bangladesh's last in the competition.
"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering [after giving birth], and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time," BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said in a statement. "We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game."
Bangladesh's slim hopes of qualifying for the final of the Asia Cup were dashed once India beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Colombo. The winners of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka game on Thursday will join India in the final, to be played on Sunday. And in case of an abandonment, Sri Lanka will go through by virtue of their superior net run-rate.
It has been a poor Asia Cup for Bangladesh, where the dominant win against Afghanistan in the group stage was their only performance of note. On that occasion, they scored 334 for 5 batting first courtesy centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto. But they have lost their other three games, twice to Sri Lanka and once to Pakistan, convincingly.
Mushfiqur had been one of their better performers with the bat, slotting in behind Shanto and Mehidy on the list of top run-getters for the team with 131 from four innings at an average of 32.75, with the 64 against Pakistan his best outing.