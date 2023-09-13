Mushfiqur Rahim to miss Bangladesh's game against India

"Mushfiqur has informed us that his wife is still recovering [after giving birth], and he needs to be by her side and with their children at this time," BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus said in a statement. "We fully understand his situation and have decided to permit him to skip the game."

It has been a poor Asia Cup for Bangladesh, where the dominant win against Afghanistan in the group stage was their only performance of note. On that occasion, they scored 334 for 5 batting first courtesy centuries from Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto. But they have lost their other three games, twice to Sri Lanka and once to Pakistan, convincingly.