Suryakumar Yadav calls India's problem of plenty 'a good headache'

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav agreed that selecting a squad of 15 can sometimes gets challenging, with multiple options in the race for one slot, but said that the players understand the team's needs and have their focus on one simple goal: to help India win matches.

"It's a good headache to have so many options, [whether] fast bowlers, [or] spinners," Suryakumar said ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra. "From the top to No. 7, everyone is flexible; anyone can bat anywhere. It is a little difficult during squad selection, but in this team, the atmosphere is such that everyone knows that the goal is to win.

"If we want to win the match, then never mind the combination. So, even if someone has done well in the last two matches, but he is not fitting in the combination for the next game - for example, if we want to play an extra spinner or play an allrounder instead of a fast bowler - the player understands. We have reached that situation."

Suryakumar jokingly suggested that he maintains "a good friendship with everyone", making it easier to tell them when they are not playing. But he has asked all 15 members of the squad to be ready at all times.

"See, only 11 people can play, 15 cannot play, but according to me, anyone can get an opportunity at any time," he said. "In the Asia Cup, Rinku Singh did not get the opportunity till the final, but he got a chance at such a time, when he needed 3-4 runs to win [the match] and he hit the boundary. I keep telling everyone to keep preparing and you never know when your opportunity can come. It can come in an important game; anything can happen."

Suryakumar was also glad to have Jasprit Bumrah back in the India squad after the fast bowler was rested for the ODI series and expected him to be the "guy who will take charge" against Australia, particularly in the powerplay.

"As you saw in the Asia Cup, he took the responsibility of bowling two overs minimum in the powerplay," Suryakumar said, "It is good that he is raising his hand. It is going to be a good challenge against the Aussie team in the powerplay.

"The way he has played his cricket for the last so many years, he has kept himself right on the top, and he knows how to prepare for a good series. He knows how to come and play cricket here. I think he has visited this country the most of all the guys. So all of them have spoken to him. He is very open and very helpful in that, but yeah definitely when he takes the ground, starting from tomorrow, it will be a good thing. Good to have him in the squad, when we play in Australia."

Jasprit Bumrah will make a return to the India squad • Getty Images

India haven't had recent success in Australia. They lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3-1 in December-January and then went down in the ODI series 2-1 earlier this month. But Suryakumar doesn't feel the recent losses will have any bearing on the T20I series, particularly considering India's form, having lost just two of their last 15 T20Is.

"According to me, it's a different format," he said. "The team is the same, but the format is almost different: Test, one-day and T20. And [as for] the brand of T20, we will continue playing the brand of cricket that we have been playing. There is no need to change anything and according to me, there are always challenging conditions, when you go to Australia, England, South Africa, [or] New Zealand. There is challenging cricket in all these countries, but at the same time, how you adapt to it and how you think about how to play shots, how to make runs.

"I think it is non-negotiable at this level, you do your preparation and come. I feel it's a good thing, good challenge to have going forward and we are playing five T20s, so I think it will be more fun."

Suryakumar Yadav has not scored a half-century in his last 14 innings • AFP/Getty Images

Suryakumar's own form has been under scrutiny. He had a lukewarm Asia Cup 2025, managing just 72 runs in seven innings at an average of 18.00. The 35-year-old, however, isn't fussed about his form as long as India keep winning.

"I feel I have been working really hard," he said. "I have had good few sessions back home, good two to three sessions here, so I am in a good space. I think that is really important… runs, it will come eventually but I think working hard towards the team goal, it's more important what team wants from you in different situations. I take one game at a time and if it starts then I think it will be a good thing."

The one area where India have struggled in recent times has been their fielding. They were guilty of dropping many chances in the Asia Cup, and while Suryakumar reckons that fielding lapses are a part of the game, he wants the team to give the fielding department special attention.

"See, catches do get dropped," he said. "As a fielder, when you attempt a catch, sometimes you spill it. A batter gets dismissed, a bowler at times doesn't get wickets. This is a part of the game. But, according to me, what you do after that is important. It was an optional session today, but everyone came to work on their fielding.

"That means the team is working towards something really special. This is a department which I have told them we have to work really hard if we want to be the best fielding unit in the world. You have seen teams taking good catches, saving runs... they win matches through their fielding.