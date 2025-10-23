Shreyas Iyer begins new chapter with old stance in Australia

Iyer's game against short-pitched bowling at high pace has always been a talking point. Not part of India's Test or T20I sides, Iyer spent the time off working on his game to counter extra bounce. "Since last year, I wanted to have an upright stance [for conditions] where the bounce is a little bit more than expected," he said.

"And based on that, I worked with my coach and we developed this new technique, and it was kind of suiting me pretty well. And the way I grew up playing, it was very much that I predominantly had an upright stance, and I just was like, 'Let's go back to my old technique and see how it, you know, [holds] up.'

"So, yeah, I backed myself and then, from there on, I started [trying the technique] in the domestic [games]... Till now, I've been continuing with the same stance."

Iyer grew up batting with this upright stance, but perhaps the back injuries he has battled made him make changes. "Even in Mumbai, when we play on red-soil wickets - where the bounce is a little bit extra than expected - I think it helps with the upright stance," Iyer said.

"And yeah, you've got to keep chopping and changing every now and then, because you don't play on the same wickets [all the time]. Whatever the wicket demands, you've got to change your stance accordingly, and I think I've changed so many stances [that] I'm able to adapt anywhere at the moment."

Iyer last played for India during their undefeated Champions Trophy campaign in the UAE in March. Since then, he has played the IPL, two first-class matches, and then captained India A in the three one-day matches against Australia A. At some point during this break, he reached the conclusion that his body, at the moment, is not supporting his first-class cricket, prompting him to request the BCCI for a six-month break from red-ball cricket.