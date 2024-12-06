Stats - Starc gets to Adelaide fifty, Bumrah to 2024 fifty
Stats highlights from day one of the second Australia-India Test match in Adelaide
3 Instances of India winning the toss, batting first, and getting bowled out for 180 or less in 2024. Only one team has been bowled out for 180 or less more often in a calendar year after electing to bat - five times by India in 1959.
6 for 48 Mitchell Starc's bowling figures in India's first-innings are his best in Tests. It was also Starc's maiden five-wicket haul against India in Tests, after 51 wickets in his first 19 matches against them.
3 Instances of Starc taking a wicket off the first ball of a Test match. He and Pedro Collins are the only bowlers to strike with the first ball of a Test on three occasions.
Starc previously dismissed Dimuth Karunaratne in the 2016 Galle Test and Rory Burns in the 2021 Brisbane Test on the first ball. He became the first bowler to take a wicket off the first ball of a day-night Test match by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal on Friday.
50 Wickets by Jasprit Bumrah in Tests in 2024. He is only the third India fast bowler to achieve this milestone in a calendar year, after Kapil Dev (74 in 1979 and 75 in 1983) and Zaheer Khan (51 in 2002). Bumrah is also the first fast bowler to take 50-plus wickets in a calendar year since Pat Cummins in 2019.
4 Five-wicket hauls for Starc in day-night Test matches. No other bowler has taken more than two. Starc has played 13 day-night Tests so far, the joint-most by any player.
53 Test wickets for Starc at the Adelaide Oval. He is the third bowler to reach the milestone of 50 at this ground, after Nathan Lyon (63) and Shane Warne (56). Starc's bowling strike rate of 34.9 in Tests at the Adelaide Oval is the third best among the bowlers with 50-plus Test wickets at a venue.
8 of the nine dropped catches by wicketkeepers off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in international cricket have been by Rishabh Pant. Pant has taken 34 catches off Bumrah out of 42 chances, at a percentage of 80.95. That number goes up to 92.42 against other fast bowlers, off whom he has only dropped only ten out of 132 chances.
6 Sixes by Nitish Kumar Reddy across his three innings in this series. Five of those have come against fast bowlers, the most by any Indian in Tests in Australia. Zaheer, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Pant have hit three each.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo