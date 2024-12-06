Matches (13)
Australia vs India, 2nd Test at Adelaide, AUS vs IND, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test (D/N), Adelaide, December 06 - 10, 2024, India tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
4:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 11:59
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR Marsh
10 M • 657 Runs • 41.06 Avg • 67.59 SR
UT Khawaja
10 M • 599 Runs • 31.53 Avg • 40.97 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 1157 Runs • 64.28 Avg • 71.15 SR
Shubman Gill
8 M • 737 Runs • 56.69 Avg • 62.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MA Starc
10 M • 38 Wkts • 4.04 Econ • 46.18 SR
NM Lyon
8 M • 36 Wkts • 2.96 Econ • 44.52 SR
R Ashwin
9 M • 40 Wkts • 3.85 Econ • 40.27 SR
RA Jadeja
8 M • 39 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 36.64 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Sean Abbott 
Bowling Allrounder
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Brendan Doggett 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Khawaja 
Top order Batter
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Mitchell Marsh 
Allrounder
Nathan McSweeney 
Allrounder
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Beau Webster 
Allrounder
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
India tour of Australia
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2568
Hours of play (local time)14.30 start, Lunch 17.00-17.40, Tea 19.40-20.00, Close 22.00
Match days6,7,8,9,10 December 2024 - daynight (5-day match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Pink-ball-ready Rahul will 'try and face up to whatever comes my way'

"Quicks will get a bit out of it, spinners will be able to get height and bounce, but also important for us to get some partnerships in," says the curator about the pitch

Pink-ball-ready Rahul will 'try and face up to whatever comes my way'

Stats: What makes Australia so formidable in day-night Tests at home?

The bat-first advantage, seamers ruling the roost under lights, and Lyon's roar

Stats: What makes Australia so formidable in day-night Tests at home?

Has 2024 been annus horribilis for Australia's batters?

Batters all over the world have found the going tough, but Australia's, in particular, have been treading water

Has 2024 been annus horribilis for Australia's batters?

Marsh 'hopefully right and ready to go' but questions around bowling remain

If Marsh is unable to offer overs in Adelaide, not having a genuine fourth-seamer could be a gamble for Australia

Marsh 'hopefully right and ready to go' but questions around bowling remain

Australia's Bumrah problem: how to prep for a one-of-a-kind genius?

Unlike other fast bowlers in Australia, Bumrah can target the stumps as well as threaten both the edges with his swing. How does one prepare for it?

Australia's Bumrah problem: how to prep for a one-of-a-kind genius?
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND1595111061.11
SA95316459.26
AUS138419057.69
SL105506050.00
NZ126606947.92
ENG20109110242.50
PAK104604033.33
BAN124804531.25
WI112723224.24
