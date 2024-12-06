Matches (13)
Australia vs India, 2nd Test at Adelaide, AUS vs IND, Dec 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia
W
L
W
W
L
India
W
L
L
L
W
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 657 Runs • 41.06 Avg • 67.59 SR
AUS10 M • 599 Runs • 31.53 Avg • 40.97 SR
10 M • 1157 Runs • 64.28 Avg • 71.15 SR
IND8 M • 737 Runs • 56.69 Avg • 62.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 38 Wkts • 4.04 Econ • 46.18 SR
AUS8 M • 36 Wkts • 2.96 Econ • 44.52 SR
9 M • 40 Wkts • 3.85 Econ • 40.27 SR
IND8 M • 39 Wkts • 3.11 Econ • 36.64 SR
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2568
|Hours of play (local time)
|14.30 start, Lunch 17.00-17.40, Tea 19.40-20.00, Close 22.00
|Match days
|6,7,8,9,10 December 2024 - daynight (5-day match)
Pink-ball-ready Rahul will 'try and face up to whatever comes my way'
"Quicks will get a bit out of it, spinners will be able to get height and bounce, but also important for us to get some partnerships in," says the curator about the pitch
Stats: What makes Australia so formidable in day-night Tests at home?
The bat-first advantage, seamers ruling the roost under lights, and Lyon's roar
Has 2024 been annus horribilis for Australia's batters?
Batters all over the world have found the going tough, but Australia's, in particular, have been treading water
Marsh 'hopefully right and ready to go' but questions around bowling remain
If Marsh is unable to offer overs in Adelaide, not having a genuine fourth-seamer could be a gamble for Australia