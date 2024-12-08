'Pumped up' Pat Cummins makes a statement with five-for

As Pat Cummins went through India's lower order early on the third day in Adelaide, it felt like a statement from the Australia captain who had been particularly expressive with ball in hand throughout the contest.

Mitchell Starc had already removed the main threat, Rishabh Pant, in the first over. Now a rapid bouncer from Cummins did for R Ashwin as he tried to hook, another rising delivery was fending into the gully by Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy ramped into the hands of deep third to give Cummins his third wicket. He could have finished with six when Mohammed Siraj, who was booed to the crease in rather pantomime-esque scenes after his run-in with Travis Head the previous day, fended at his first delivery but Alex Carey couldn't gather the edge.

Never mind. In the blink of an eye, Australia needed 19 to level the series. It was all done before the first interval, perhaps leaving some of the 33,000 in the ground a little torn between delight at the victory and a lack of cricket for the rest of a beautiful Sunday.

For Australia, though, there was only one concern: winning. And they did so in a style every bit as emphatic as India's victory in Perth

On the opening day Cummins had looked especially emotive - borderline angry - when he bounced out Pant. Late on the second night he produced a peach of a delivery to take Rohit Sharma's off stump, which drew a few comparisons to the famous ball to Joe Root at Old Trafford in the 2019 Ashes.

"This week we were back to our best, the team I remember and how we want to play our cricket so really satisfying," Cummins said. "I was pretty pumped up. Probably felt like some big wickets in the context of the match. Especially the pink ball, feels like the margins have been quite small so maybe just pretty excited - more so than normal."

It was the fourth-shortest Test in Australia and 81 fewer deliveries than last season's thrashing of West Indies, although this contest was witnessed by 135,012 across the three days - a record for an India Test in Adelaide despite its brevity.

From the very first ball of the match, when Starc removed Yashasvi Jaiswal, it was an excellent two-and-a-bit days for Cummins and his team. That's all it took to dismantle India twice across a collective 80 overs while Travis Head, not for the first time, produced the defining innings when there was a still a way back into the contest for the visitors.

"When Trav walked out to the crease that was the turning point," Cummins said. "Feels like every time he walks out the game's in the balance...and within the space of a session or so he really took the game out of their hands. He's done it time and time again for us in many different formats. So lucky he's on our side because as a captain I wouldn't know how to bowl to him, how to set fields to him."

But he also singled out the night session on the opening day, where Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne , took Australia to the close just one down, as a key period in setting up the game.

"That was really gutsy what those guys did on that first night," Cummins said. "You look back to Perth, it's those small moments that if you win them and suddenly you wake up the next day and it's a different day. Think that was a really good lesson and it was really gutsy to get through that period and meant some of the other guys later on could cash in."

Cummins again spoke of being reasonably happy with how he bowled in first Test in Perth - where he had a match return of 3 for 153 - and that not much changed for him here, but he looked better for the run from the moment he nibbled the new ball around in the first innings.

He heaped praise on his pace-bowling colleagues, Starc and Scott Boland, who finished with eight and five wickets in the game respectively. Nathan Lyon sent down the grand total of one over - "He will jump in the ice bath, he has had a big week," Cummins joked at the presentation - while Mitchell Marsh's unconvincing four overs in the first innings faded from significance.

"Some of the talk this week was around do we have enough bowling," Cummins said. "Particularly that day one, thought it was a herculean effort from Starcy and Scotty. It was hot, close to 40 degrees, humid and basically just kept rotating the bowlers all day. Huge effort from those guys, showed their class, I feel very lucky as a captain to have those guys and then having someone like Lyno who we didn't even need to call on. Feels like I've got a lot of tools at my disposal."