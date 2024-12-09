Siraj fined, Head reprimanded for Adelaide Test altercation

In addition, one demerit point was also added to Siraj and Head's disciplinary records. This was the first offence in the last 24 months for both players.

The incident occurred in the 82nd over Australia's first innings when Siraj bowled Head and gave him an animated send-off by pointing towards the Australia change room. Head retorted verbally before leaving the field, and the on-field umpires also had a word with Siraj.

According to the ICC statement, Siraj was found to have breached article 2.5 of the ICC code of conduct which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal." Head, meanwhile, was found to have breached article 2.13 of ICC's code of conduct which relates to the "abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match."

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Richard Kettleborough and fourth umpire Phillip Gillespie.

Head, who scored 140 off 141 and was a key reason behind Australia's emphatic ten-wicket win inside three days, later said he had jokingly said "well bowled" to Siraj, following which the bowler "pointed me in the sheds and I had my reaction as well."

Siraj, however, later claimed that it was Head who had "abused" him first and that it was a lie that he had said "well bowled".

"It was a great battle going on [with Head] and he batted really well," Siraj told Star Sports Hindi before the third day's play. "When you get hit for a six on a good ball, it fires you up differently. And when I bowled him, I just celebrated and he abused me and you saw that on TV too. What he said in the press conference wasn't right, it's a lie that he said 'well bowled' to me."

The duo were later seen having a quiet word when Siraj came out to bat during India's second innings with Head stationed at short leg.