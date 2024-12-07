Siraj vs Head: The send-off that turned Adelaide Oval into the Colosseum

At 6.51 pm in Adelaide , the Border-Gavaskar Trophy took a back seat to a cheap, and therefore very human, thrill. Mohammed Siraj had just picked up a wicket. India have roamed all over this planet in search of it. London Ahmedabad . Here. So it wasn't relief the bowler felt when he picked it up. It was something more.

Siraj punched down on the air with both fists. He screamed. And as the batter was walking off, with 140 off 141 against his name, Siraj averted his eyes, as if he was sick of the sight of him. If he had stopped there, it would have all been fine. But he sent him off. Twice.

South Australia is not the place to be seen working against Travis Head . He is one of their own and he is everywhere. He is on their buses inviting them to the BBL. He is on their shirts. He is, forever, sitting on that olive green chair, wearing his ODI World Cup winner's medal, flashing those double finger guns.

"Booooooooooooooooooo." One single syllable from the throats of 51,642 people sounds a little like a Roman amphitheatre. And these guys have had a lot of practice backing up their players, and pulling down their rivals. Aussie Rules Football takes care of that. Back in the day, the Victorian team would arrive into the airport to signs and T-shirts that said "Kick a Vic" over a picture of Football Park.

Author and football historian Francis Doherty told ABC, "That parochial South Australian Football Park crowd, if you've ever been there and experienced it first-hand, it's probably one of the most parochial crowds if not the most scary place [for] an opposition supporter to be, in the whole of Australia."

Travis Head tore into India with some astonishing strokeplay • Getty Images

India were behind enemy lines. When Mitchell Starc came out as the new batter and hit Siraj for four first ball, the crowd, too busy getting on the bowler's case as he ran up, were caught unawares. This time the roar was illegible. Two emotions stitched into one.

"Boooooooooooyyyaaaaaaaaayyyyyy"

Siraj spent that whole over being public enemy No. 1. When it ended, Harshit Rana and Rishabh Pant came over to congratulate him on taking the wicket, to remind him that he had done a good thing.

Siraj was preparing to go down to deep third and prepare to field. The boos rang out again, getting steadily louder with every step he took towards the rope. India heard it and pulled him up to field at point. South Australians aren't the only ones who know how to get behind their man. All of this happened at the back end of a period where India were losing control of the game. There were even a few torturous minutes where their biggest hope to win this series, Jasprit Bumrah, went down clutching his groin and needed several minutes' attention from three different people to be set right enough to bowl again. There were dropped catches. There were edges that flew into gaps because slip was too wide. The second ball with the new ball had produced a play and miss from Head where his feet retreated to leg and his hands hung outside off and the hundred that he was on looked like a typo.

The hometown hero soaks in Adelaide Oval's adulation • Getty Images

India's plan was to stay in the game on Saturday; to be careful and balance attack with defence. But every time they run into Head, it seems they just can't do anything right. When the entire country was still heaving a sigh of relief at seeing Bumrah back on his feet, Head was busy depositing him for four wide of mid-on.

Rana in Perth did the impossible and recorded possibly the first instance of an Indian fast bowler actually enjoying beating Head's outside edge because this time the ball didn't just wobble on through to the keeper, it crashed into off stump. Rana in Adelaide (16-2-86-0, economy rate 5.37) was flogged all over the park. Head and Marnus Labuschagne hit him for three fours in an over each. And they were really playing the same shot over and over.

India bowling coach Morne Morkel felt there were other options that the team could have taken once they fell behind in the game. "I felt as soon as the ball got a little bit softer this afternoon in terms of maybe going defensive, more defensive for a longer period of time, it was maybe an option to consider, but we want to play that aggressive brand of cricket and credit to Travis, I don't want to take anything away from a great hundred. He really put us under pressure and he got the runs."