Travis Head and India's bowlers - the one-sided love story continues

There were many shots from Travis Head that stood out on the second day in Adelaide. But one in particular caught the eye - it came against Harshit Rana, when he produced a back-foot square drive on his tiptoes, which rocketed to the point fence. It was a fantastic piece of power and placement. It also took him into the 90s.

Another similar boundary came next ball in the following over, when he tapped R Ashwin into the leg side to reach his eighth Test century. The arms went aloft and the first acknowledgement was to his family, including his new-born son, in the stands before the trademark helmet-on-the-bat celebration as he took in the ovation of a 51,642-strong home crowd.

It was the third time he'd been able to soak in a Test century at the ground following hundreds in the last two seasons against West Indies. "A home Test match is very special. Can't quite believe I've been able to do it three in a row," he said.

India will also have felt they had been here before. This is shaping as the third match of huge significance that Head has defined against India. In last year's World Test Championship final he made a thrilling 163 off 174 balls at The Oval, and then a few months later broke the hearts of a nation with a barnstorming display in the ODI World Cup final.

Head's history against India creates an interesting set of markers through his career.

In 2018-19, he made 72 in Adelaide in just his third Test as India narrowly prevailed, before another half-century in Perth where he was twice caught at deep third playing the type of attacking cricket that is now part and parcel of his make-up, but at the time did not appear to come naturally in the Test arena.

During India's visit in 2020-21, Head's career briefly hit the buffers when he was dropped after two Tests. In the end, his absence only lasted two games and he was back for the start of the Ashes the following summer. Since then, he has averaged 45.20 with a strike-rate of 79.68, instilled with the belief, confidence and backing to play in the style that was so evident in this innings. Of the 44 players to score at least 1000 runs in that period, only two Bazballers - Ben Duckett and Harry Brook - along with Rishabh Pant have a higher strike rate than Head.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

This wasn't a title decider, but it has carried similar importance for Australia after the heavy loss in the opening Test in Perth, where Head's second-innings 89 offered a rare bright spot.

On the second day in Adelaide, Australia were threatening to totter when he walked to the crease after Nathan McSweeney was caught behind off Jasprit Bumrah, having added just one to his overnight score, and Steven Smith glanced the same bowler down the leg side.

India weren't completely back in the game at 103 for 3, but another wicket or two quickly would have changed that. At that point, Australia were scoring at 2.57. Instead, Head produced such a dominant display that when he departed it was hard to see a way back for India even before they lost five wickets in the final session.

In the 41 overs he was at the crease, runs came at five an over. Credit must be given to the previous night's work of McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne - the latter who went to make 64 in an innings where he looked much more like his old self - which meant the ball was 40 overs old when Head arrived.

As often, there was some living on the edge. Head was beaten second ball by a gem from around the wicket by Bumrah, but he drove the next delivery through the covers to get off the mark. The next over against Mohammed Siraj he played and missed three times. When Ashwin was introduced, it took Head two balls to advance down the pitch and send him straight for six. A slog-sweep for six would follow. After dinner, he sent Ashwin straight over the sightscreen again, and then came a life when he tried a repeat and Siraj couldn't hold a tough chance running back from mid-on. Next over, Head edged Rana between Pant and a wide slip.

"Very pleased with the way I was able to play against Ashwin, pick my moments and manoeuvre the field. I sensed where the game was at and problem solved through that going into the new ball" Travis Head

"I probably batted better last week than I did this week," he said afterwards. "Made use of some chances [and] put us in a good position."

Head's fifty had come from 63 balls, the century needed just a further 48. After that, he really turned on the afterburners. He had a strike rate of at least a run-a-ball against all the quicks including a notable 119 facing Bumrah. His rate of scoring meant Australia were 111 ahead when the second new ball arrived at 80 overs, so even though India claimed the last five wickets for 55 the lead was a healthy one.

"I was very pleased with the way I started," Head said. "Very pleased with the way I was able to play against Ashwin, pick my moments and manoeuvre the field. I sensed where the game was at and problem solved through that going into the new ball. Thought that was a great opportunity to put some pressure on before that new ball and try to maximise runs. Knew the new ball was going to be very difficult. Nice to move through the gears and game situation."