Live Report - Starc strikes first ball to trap Jaiswal

Andrew McGlashan's thoughts from the Adelaide Oval: "Mitchell Starc loves an early wicket. He’s not shy in celebrating, either, but there was something extra visceral as he roared at Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicket. It was matched by the sound that went around Adelaide Oval which had yet to completely filled with fans still coming into the ground. It was the third time Starc had struck with the first ball of the Test, the previous one being the memorable start to the 2021-22 when he uprooted Rory Burns’ leg stump at the Gabba. Australia have faced considerable heat in the days between Tests and it was the perfect start. But now they need to keep it up. As an aside, Jaiswal is averaging 53.67 in the series from three knocks, two of which have been first-innings ducks."