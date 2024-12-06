Live Report - Starc strikes first ball to trap Jaiswal

Matches (25)
Scott Boland finds the outside edge of Rahul and Carey pouches it...but it's off a front-foot no-ball. Rahul was walking off, but now he has a lifeline.
Rahul was on 0 off 18 balls. Cummins had bowled three maidens to him. Rahul showed patience outside off until he fended at Boland's first ball - a length delivery that seamed away and reared up to kiss the outside edge near the shoulder of the bat - and nicked behind.
Everyone thought Rahul was also out for a duck, but the no-ball gives him a reprieve. Five balls later, Rahul gets another reprieve with Khawaja dropping him at slip. No dearth of drama at the Adelaide Oval.
Andrew McGlashan's thoughts from the Adelaide Oval: "Mitchell Starc loves an early wicket. He’s not shy in celebrating, either, but there was something extra visceral as he roared at Yashasvi Jaiswal’s wicket. It was matched by the sound that went around Adelaide Oval which had yet to completely filled with fans still coming into the ground. It was the third time Starc had struck with the first ball of the Test, the previous one being the memorable start to the 2021-22 when he uprooted Rory Burns’ leg stump at the Gabba. Australia have faced considerable heat in the days between Tests and it was the perfect start. But now they need to keep it up. As an aside, Jaiswal is averaging 53.67 in the series from three knocks, two of which have been first-innings ducks."
It's not for nothing that Mitch Starc is the most successful bowler in pink-ball Tests in Australia. On cue, Starc strikes with the very first ball of this Adelaide Test to pin Yashasvi Jaiswal.
This first-ball had Starc written all over it. Perfectly-pitched full ball. Fast. Right on the money. Angling in and swinging in from left-arm over the wicket to have Jaiswal falling over and crashing into his front pad. It was always threatening leg stump and Jaiswal has to go for a duck. What a start for Australia. It elicits a huge roar from the Adelaide crowd.
In the lead-up to the Perth Test, Australia seemed a bit undercooked and questions were raised around the limited prep of some players, but they have certainly hit the ground running here in Adelaide.
Starc also challenges the outside edge of new man Shubman Gill and hits it as he wafts one past gully for four.
Here's Sampath Bandarupalli with a stat nugget: Mitchell Starc is second bowler after Pedro Collins to take a wicket on first ball of a men's Test on three occasions. All the three instances of Collins have come against Hannan Sarkar.
Rohit wins the toss and elects to bat first as has been the trend in pink-ball Tests. "Batting in the middle order, which is different, but ready for the challenge," he says. He has been listed to bat at No.6. India bring back R Ashwin for Washington Sundar. No Jadeja. Padikkal and Jurel, meanwhile, make way for Rohit and Gill.
Cummins had confirmed Australia's only change on the eve of this Test: Boland in for Hazlewood, who is nursing a side strain.
Australia: 1 Usman Khawaja, 2 Nathan McSweeney, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith,5 Travis Head, 6 Mitchell Marsh, 7 Alex Carey(wk), 8 Pat Cummins(capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Scott Boland
India: 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Virat Kohli, 5 Rishabh Pant(wk), 6 Rohit Sharma (capt), 7 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Harshit Rana, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj
You can follow the LIVE ball-by-ball commentary of the Adelaide Test in Hindi as well.
Andrew McGlashan reports: "It’s an overcast, muggy day so far although the sun has tried to emerge. Temperature down a little on yesterday’s sweltering 40 degrees. The threat of rain and storms has receded somewhat although there’s still a chance we get one or two. Mitchell Marsh has had a brief bowl in the warm-ups and there’s confidence he will be able to play a role with the ball. The pitch has a good tinge of green on it – the groundsman said he was leaving 6mm of grass. Generally you bat first here in day-night Tests. Australia have spoken of their surprise at some of the criticism that has come their way after one loss, but make no mistake this is a massive game for them."
Last month India had suffered their first 3-0 whitewash at home. They went into the Perth Test without their regular captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. They entered that Test without having played an official match on tour. They responded with a 295-run victory, a bona fide contender for India’s all-time great wins.
It’s time for the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Both Rohit and Gill are back, having had a crack at the pink ball in the tour game against the Prime Minister’s XI in Canberra. On the eve of the game, Rohit confirmed that KL Rahul will continue to bat at the top alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and that he will slide down to the middle order. Though he’s the skipper, he’s open to bat out of position and let Rahul do his thing at the top.
Even in Perth, India had made some bold selection calls, leaving out R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for Washington Sundar, who, perhaps, offers more with the bat. India, however, might not have happy memories of the pink-ball at the Adelaide Oval: the last time they were here, they were skittled for 36.
As for Australia, they have a formidable record in pink-ball Tests, having won all seven at the Adelaide Oval and all but one of the 12 day-nighters at home. This time they will have to do without Josh Hazlewood, but Scott Boland can be just as accurate with his lines and lengths. If Australia lose this one, they would need a comeback only seen once before in Test history: the 1936-37 Australia side, led by Don Bradman, is the only one to come from 2-0 down to win a five-match series, as Andrew McGlashan points out in his preview.
How will the pink ball behave at the Adelaide Oval? Can Australia strike back to square the series? Will Washington keep his place in India’s XI? How can India and Australia make the WTC final? Every question will be answered and every angle will be covered on ESPNcricinfo.
India Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|0
|1
|not out
|9
|30
|not out
|19
|29
|Extras
|(nb 2)
|Total
|30(1 wkt; 9.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>