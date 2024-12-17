Australia ahead in the Test, but India win the contest within the contest

For a period late on the fourth day at the Gabba, a Test match that has endured endless stoppages for rain came to life as one of the curiosities of the sport was on full show - a team miles behind in the contest, yet being cheered as though they were winning. A game within a game.

"At that stage, I was thinking more about going and padding up and trying to go back to bat, probably," KL Rahul said after play, with no disrespect meant to his two team-mates at the crease.

For Australia, the follow-on was their most realistic route to victory given the amount of time lost already and more rain forecast on the final day.

"There was a desperation to get that final wicket and we thought we had a really good chance when Jadeja was dismissed," assistant coach Daniel Vettori said.

Bumrah hooked Cummins for six to take a useful chunk out of the runs needed, the day after he had referenced his batting ability when it was put to him that he may not be the ideal person to discuss the problems of India's top order.

"It's an interesting that you are questioning my batting ability," he said with a smile after the third day's play. "You should use Google and see who's got the most number of runs in a Test over."

That was, of course, referring to his 35-run over against Stuart Broad at Edgbaston in 2022, but he wasn't going to try and save the follow-on in that fashion. Against relatively deep-set fields, he and Akash Deep chipped away at the runs required as the India supporters among a small crowd got increasingly excited, with forward defensives and back-foot blocks cheered among the precious runs.

Occasionally, though, they went for their shots with Akash Deep scything a boundary down to deep third off Mitchell Starc and he also punched a brace of twos to get India closer. But with five needed to save the follow-on he nearly dragged on to his stumps as he looked to flay Starc away. A message came from the dressing room.

"[You] don't have to try and do it with a boundary," Rahul revealed was the instruction. "You can still knock it around, get those singles, they'd spread the field. So the singles were there to be taken. So [it was] just to stay a bit more patient, because we saw just before the message went out, Akash tried to, I don't know where he tried to hit it, but he tried to hit a boundary. So [it was] just a message to calm it down and see if they can get five or six singles and [avoid] the follow-on."

Vettori acknowledged that India's last two batters were belying their career records, but it came as no surprise.

"Don't think we assume that anyone is going to live up to their average," Vettori said. "Think you look at those averages and you think there's not much there, but Bumrah has proven that he's been able to put on partnerships, proven that he can attack and he can defend, and Akash Deep is better than a No. 11."

Akash Deep - and India's tail - were put through a stern test, and passed with flying colours • Associated Press

With four needed, Akash Deep did it with a boundary, although it was more luck than a case of him ignoring advice as he jabbed at a short-of-a-length delivery from Starc, which flew over a leaping Nathan McSweeney at gully.

A roar went up from the India supporters as though they had won the game. In the dressing room, Virat Kohli shared high-fives and captain Rohit Sharma had a huge smile on his face.

"It's always nice to see your bowlers going out there scoring some runs," Rahul said. "They really put in the work in the nets. And when it mattered today, I'm happy that they could really play some shots, and very exciting shots. And it was a great contest at the end. The last half-an-hour when they batted, not just the runs that they got, just the heart that they showed to keep away the bouncers. There's a lot of pace and bounce in the wicket."