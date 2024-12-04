Pink-ball-ready Rahul will 'try and face up to whatever comes my way'

Forty-eight hours from the start of the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, India know what their batting order is going to look like, particularly who their openers are going to be.

"I've been told [my position]," KL Rahul , who began the Border-Gavaskar series as opener, said on Wednesday. "But I've also been told not to share it. We'll have to wait for day one or maybe when the captain [ Rohit Sharma ] comes here tomorrow."

So it seems Rohit, who has been a regular for India at the top of the order for the last five years, has made his decision. He batted at No. 4 in Canberra, where Virat Kohli didn't take part in the practice game against a Prime Minister's XI. That was the only opportunity India had to face the pink ball in a match situation and it feels telling that they were happy with Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top.

India have since moved to Adelaide and spent two sessions at the nets, getting used to the rhythms of day-night cricket, and they have found it quite enlightening. Rahul said it hasn't always been straightforward to see the ball out of the hand. Mohammed Siraj said holding it in the hand can feel a bit weird at the start. Those are steps one and two of batting and bowling and they are almost having to re-learn it. Only eight members of this squad have ever played day-night Test cricket and of those only three - Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin - have experienced the quirks of this format in Australia.

These quirks rise out of the pink ball having a few extra layers of lacquer to protect it from wearing and tearing too quickly and that seems to have a significant impact in the way it behaves. "[It] seems a bit harder than the red ball," Rahul said. "While fielding as well, you can feel it hitting your hand a lot. A lot quicker and a lot harder. Same with batting. It just seems to get to you much quicker than the red ball.

"It does seam around a little bit more than the red ball [too]. So that's the challenge we're looking forward to. For me it's exciting because it's my first pink-ball game. So I'm going in with a clean state. I'll go there and see what really happens. And try and face up to whatever comes my way.

"We've seen enough day-nighters to know that if you get the new rock under lights with two new batters in, that it can be very tricky" Damian Hough, the Adelaide curator

"These few days have only been about understanding how the ball reacts. And how easy or hard it is to play against the pink ball. If you look at all the games that have been played with the pink ball, it hasn't really lasted a long time.

"So that tells you that there will be a lot of help for the fast bowlers. And there will be a lot of seam movement. That's something that we faced even in the nets. But that happened even in Perth on day one. There was a lot of seam movement. And I'm sure that will be the same [in Adelaide]."

There are strategies unique to day-night Test cricket as well. Australia, who have won every day-night match in Adelaide, typically try to bat first, bat big, and set themselves up to bowl at twilight on day two. The 15-20 minutes leading into sunset - which will be around 8pm local time - and the 15-20 minutes after that are the times teams pay particular attention to.

"It's just getting used to seeing the ball off someone's hand and just getting used to that," Rahul said. "And I feel like that's step one of a batter. If you can pick that, then you give yourself the best chance to react and be in good positions. So yeah, that's been something that all batters have been speaking about and trying to play a lot more balls so that you get used to it."

The curator Damian Hough will be leaving 6mm of grass on the Adelaide pitch - same as the 36 all out game and same as a few nail-biting games in the Sheffield Shield this season. South Australia hung on for a nervy draw against Western Australia in the closing stages of day four, helped a little bit by some rain. There are thundershowers forecast for Friday, the first day of the Test match, but from there on the weather should be clear and conducive for cricket.

"Everything seems to stay the same," Hough said about the pitch he is preparing. "So it's, of course, matted grass, even grass cover, good, deep moisture, but dry and hard. So, something where quicks will get a bit out of it, spinners will be able to get some height and bounce, but also important for [batters] to get some partnerships in at the most, and be able to play their shots.