Stats - Bumrah hits fifty, another first-over wicket for Starc, Kohli's falling numbers
Virat Kohli has a problem outside his off stump, and the numbers prove it
50 - Wickets for Jasprit Bumrah in Tests in Australia. Only two other Indian bowlers have taken 50 or more Test wickets in countries outside India: Kapil Dev - 51 wickets in Australia, and Ishant Sharma - 51 wickets in England.
2141 - Balls Bumrah has bowled in Tests in Australia for those 50 wickets. Among the 61 bowlers who have taken 50 or more Test wickets in Australia, only Brett Lee (2061) and Richard Hadlee (2117) achieved the feat in fewer deliveries.
4 - Hauls of six or more wickets for Bumrah in Tests away from home. Only BS Chandrasekhar (five) and Anil Kumble (five) have more such hauls among Indian bowlers, while Kapil, Erapalli Prasanna and Ishant also have four.
53 - Not-in-control shots induced by Akash Deep in Australia's first innings. Only two bowlers have induced more not-in-control shots in a single Test innings since 2014 without taking more than one wicket: Graeme Cremer, who took one wicket against West Indies in 2017 with 57 not-in-control shots, and Mohammed Shami, who went wicketless with 56 not-in-control shots off his bowling at The Oval in 2018.
18 - Wickets for Mitchell Starc in the first over in Tests. Only James Anderson (29) has more first-over wickets than Starc in Tests since 2002.
25.82 - Virat Kohli's batting average against outside-off deliveries from quick bowlers in Tests since 2021. Only three batters average lower in this period - Najmul Hossain Shanto (20.00), Cheteshwar Pujara (23.26) and Daryl Mitchell (25.47). This is for the 28 batters to have faced 1000-plus balls outside off stump in Tests since 2021, as per ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball logs.
13.22 - Kohli's batting average in India's first innings in 2024. It is the second-lowest average for any batter in a calendar year with nine or more innings while batting in the top five. The lowest average is 9.44, by Mohammad Ashraful in 2008 with 85 runs across nine innings.
1 - Previous instance of Australia enforcing the follow-on against India in Tests - at Eden Gardens in 2001. India must score at least 246 in their first innings at the Gabba to avoid the follow-on.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo