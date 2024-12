Stats - Bumrah hits fifty, another first-over wicket for Starc, Kohli's falling numbers

- Not-in-control shots induced by Akash Deep in Australia's first innings. Only two bowlers have induced more not-in-control shots in a single Test innings since 2014 without taking more than one wicket: Graeme Cremer, who took one wicket against West Indies in 2017 with 57 not-in-control shots, and Mohammed Shami, who went wicketless with 56 not-in-control shots off his bowling at The Oval in 2018.