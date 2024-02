The management of Bartlett, who claimed 4 for 17 in Melbourne, is understood to be part of a plan to be careful with his workloads amid three ODIs in five days after his back injury last year, and without any one-day or Shield cricket this season.

"I was injured at the start of this year and didn't have a chance to play any domestic cricket, which was a frustrating time," he said after his Player-of-the-Match display. "But you can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel and you've just got to keep trying to work hard because these days don't happen very often in the game of cricket."