1st ODI (D/N), Melbourne, February 02, 2024, West Indies tour of Australia
West Indies FlagWest Indies
(19.3/50 ov) 66/4
Australia FlagAustralia

Australia chose to field.

Current RR: 3.38
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 10/1 (2.00)
forecasterLive Forecast:WI 171
Report

Morris and Bartlett handed debuts as Australia bowl first against West Indies

Justin Greaves and Kavem Hodge return to the West Indies ODI side after good Test performances

Alex Malcolm
02-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Lance Morris ramps it up in training&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Toss Australia chose to bowl vs West Indies
Australia will unleash Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett on ODI debut after winning the toss and bowling first at the MCG in the first match of a three-match series.
Morris was handed his first ODI cap by vice-captain Travis Head while Bartlett received his from Queensland and Brisbane Heat teammate Marnus Labuschagne. Australia are experimenting with their side in their first ODI since winning the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are all resting with Steven Smith taking over the captaincy. Cameron Green returns to bat at No. 3 while Josh Inglis has been moved up to open.
Matt Short and Aaron Hardie play their first ODIs at home after debuting just prior to the World Cup overseas last year but both will bat in the middle order as Australia look to build some depth in that area.
West Indies have made several changes from the side that beat England in their last ODI in September. Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford are not on the tour after being released to play T20 franchise cricket while Shimron Hetmyer was dropped.
Justin Greaves will open the batting while Kavem Hodge has been rewarded for his Test performance, coming in at No. 5. West Indies have also picked two spinners with Hayden Walsh Jr returning alongside Gudakesh Motie. Alzarri Joseph has been rested after an excellent Test performance in Brisbane.
The MCG looks very dry but it is a mild day in Melbourne.
Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Matthew Short, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Xavier Bartlett, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Lance Morris
West Indies: 1 Justin Greaves, 2 Alick Anthanaze, 3 Keacy Carty, 4 Shai Hope (capt, wk), 5 Kavem Hodge, 6 Roston Chase, 7 Romario Shepherd, 8 Matthew Forde, 9 Hayden Walsh Jr, 10 Gudakesh Motie, 11 Oshane Thomas
Lance MorrisXavier BartlettJustin GreavesKavem HodgeHayden WalshWest IndiesAustraliaAustralia vs West IndiesWest Indies in Australia

Alex Malcolm is an associate editor at ESPNcricinfo

West Indies Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
A Athanaze
caught511
JP Greaves
bowled15
KU Carty
not out2950
SD Hope
caught1217
KAR Hodge
caught1118
RL Chase
not out416
Extras(lb 4)
Total66(4 wkts; 19.3 ovs)
