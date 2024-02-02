Morris and Bartlett handed debuts as Australia bowl first against West Indies

Toss Australia chose to bowl vs West Indies

Australia will unleash Lance Morris and Xavier Bartlett on ODI debut after winning the toss and bowling first at the MCG in the first match of a three-match series.

Morris was handed his first ODI cap by vice-captain Travis Head while Bartlett received his from Queensland and Brisbane Heat teammate Marnus Labuschagne. Australia are experimenting with their side in their first ODI since winning the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are all resting with Steven Smith taking over the captaincy. Cameron Green returns to bat at No. 3 while Josh Inglis has been moved up to open.

Matt Short and Aaron Hardie play their first ODIs at home after debuting just prior to the World Cup overseas last year but both will bat in the middle order as Australia look to build some depth in that area.

West Indies have made several changes from the side that beat England in their last ODI in September. Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford are not on the tour after being released to play T20 franchise cricket while Shimron Hetmyer was dropped.

The MCG looks very dry but it is a mild day in Melbourne.

Australia: 1 Travis Head, 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Cameron Green, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Matthew Short, 7 Aaron Hardie, 8 Sean Abbott, 9 Xavier Bartlett, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Lance Morris