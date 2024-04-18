Boland's Durham stint under threat due to heel injury

Australia Test quick is battling plantar fasciitis and is set to be ruled out of Durham's clash against Worcestershire with possible overseas replacements being explored

Scott Boland 's first spell in county cricket could be under threat from a heel injury that resurfaced on his debut for Durham.

plantar fasciitis, a common heel injury among fast bowlers. Boland bowled 13 wicketless overs for Durham in the first innings of their high-scoring draw against Warwickshire at Edgbaston but did not bowl after the first day of the match. Scott Borthwick, their captain, initially suggested Boland's absence was precautionary but his injury has since been revealed as, a common heel injury among fast bowlers.

Boland's plantar fasciitis issue had been the reason for his delayed arrival in England which saw him miss Durham's first game. It is understood that Boland is unlikely to feature in Durham's third-round fixture against Worcestershire which starts at Kidderminster on Friday. The club are awaiting more clarity on his fitness and have made early enquiries over possible replacements in the event that he is ruled out for a significant period of time.

Boland is due to play for Durham until the end of July and his contract covers both the County Championship and the T20 Blast. But he is centrally contracted to Cricket Australia - despite not playing a Test since last year's Ashes - and they will monitor his workload throughout his time in England. It is understood CA's medical staff will continue to work with Durham on Boland's recovery after this latest issue as they are keen for him to play as much cricket as he can.

He was rested at the start of the Sheffield Shield season in the expectation that Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc would be rested at some stage during Australia's series against Pakistan, West Indies and New Zealand. But that trio ended up playing all seven matches, leaving Boland with a relatively quiet summer of six Shield games, plus four Marsh Cup appearances and three BBL matches.

CA continues to manage their centrally contracted bowlers with newly elevated Queensland quick Xavier Bartlett withdrawn from a stint in the Championship with Kent just prior to the season starting, although it is understood they were happy for him to play in the Blast.