Cricket Australia cut Lyon's Lancashire stint short

Off-spinner allowed to play seven of first nine Championship matches to manage workload ahead of Tests vs India

Cricket Australia have told Nathan Lyon that he will only be available to play half of Lancashire's County Championship season and have blocked his plan to play white-ball cricket for them. Lyon was due to feature in all formats but CA want to manage his workload ahead of their home Test series against India at the end of this year.

Lancashire announced on Wednesday that Lyon will only be allowed to play in seven of their first nine Championship fixtures. He is due to arrive in Manchester next week, ahead of their opening match against defending champions Surrey on April 5, and he will be available until their match against Nottinghamshire on July 3.

Lyon is the second player that CA have pulled out of a county contract this month, after opting to block Aaron Hardie's early-season deal with Surrey

"Naturally, we are disappointed that Nathan will no longer be joining us for the full 2024 season," Mark Chilton, Lancashire's director of cricket, said. "However, we are still incredibly excited to be able to welcome him for seven matches in the Vitality County Championship.

"After speaking with Nathan since this decision was taken, I know that he is still really excited about joining up with us and remains very committed to Lancashire Cricket, supporting the group and helping us to achieve our goals this summer."

"Even if Tommy had to miss out, the reality of the situation is it's April, we're in the UK and if it's not going to turn as much, you've got arguably the best offspinner the game has seen. Tommy is going to learn a huge amount from that guy and Tommy is going to play a huge part in Lancs' cricketing history," Jennings said.

"You see the quality he has produced on that Test match debut… it puts myself and Benks [head coach Dale Benkenstein] in a really tough situation. When we made the signing in August or September, you can't foresee what's going to happen in six months' time. You've got such high quality available and you try and make the best decision you can."