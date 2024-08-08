Sutherland, Boland and Josh Brown to feature in Top End T20 series
Kane Richardson and Marcus Harris will also take part in the Darwin event which included eight teams
Josh Brown and Will Sutherland have been included in the Melbourne Renegades Academy squad for the Top End T20 series in Darwin while Australia quick Scott Boland will be part of Melbourne Stars Academy.
Sutherland, who made his ODI debut against West Indies last season, will captain Renegades. He has spent the winter recovering from another stress fracture of the back which ruled him out of a second consecutive county stint having lined up a deal with Somerset.
Brown, meanwhile, was one of the big off-season moves after he was lured away from Brisbane Heat having lit up last season's BBL with some spectacular innings include a stunning 140 off 57 balls against Adelaide Strikers. While the much-anticipated pairing with Jake Fraser-McGurk will have to wait for the BBL in December, the Top End tournament will be Brown's first outing with his new club.
Renegades have also included Kane Richardson and Victoria opener Marcus Harris who does not currently have a BBL deal. Harris made one appearance for Perth Scorchers last season, in the Eliminator final, having been signed as a late replacement.
Meanwhile, Boland will have a dual role for Stars having been included in their academy squad for the tournament where he will also serve as a bowling coach. Should Boland play it will be his first competitive cricket since April when he had a county deal with Durham cut short by a heel injury.
Stars have also included the experience of Hilton Cartwright who is part of their BBL squad.
Alongside the Stars and Renegades academy sides, the Top End T20 features Northern Territory Strike, Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, Tasmania, ACT Comets, Pakistan A and a Bangladesh High Performance side.
Jake Weatherald (Tasmania and Adelaide Strikers) and D'Arcy Short (Western Australia and Strikers) will play for NT Strike.
All the squads for the Top End T20 series
Northern Territory Strike
Jacob Dickman, Lachlan Bangs, Harshtik Bimbral, Connor Carroll, Isaac Conway, Coby Edmonstone, Matt Hammond, Hamish Martin, Cadell McMahon, Tom Menzies, D'Arcy Short, Charlie Smith, Caelan Maladay, Jake Weatherald
Melbourne Stars Academy
Austin Anlezark, Max Birthisel, Scott Boland, Dylan Brasher, Liam Blackford, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Elliott, Jaga Koduru, Reiley Mark, Joe Medew-Ewen, David Moody, Arjun Nair, Connor Rutland
Melbourne Renegades Academy
Will Sutherland, Tom Brooks, Josh Brown, Xavier Crone, Harry Dixon, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Matt Hennig, Jai Lemire, Blake MacDonald, Fergus O'Neill, Tyler Pearson, Kane Richardson, Callum Stow
Adelaide Strikers TBC
Perth Scorchers
Sam Fanning, Keaton Critchell, Joel Curtis, Baxter Holt, Luke Holt, Bryce Jackson, Matthew Kelly, Lucas Martin, Declan Power, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Josh Vernon, Corey Wasley, Teague Wyllie
Tasmania
Gabe Bell, Lachlan Clark, Zac Curtain, Nick Davis, Jake Doran, Kieran Elliott. Rafael MacMillan, Jack Montgomery, Will Prestwidge, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, James Scott, Louis Smith, Charlie Wakim, Tim Ward
ACT Comets
Tyler van Luin, Scott Murn, Nick Allen, Nic Broes, Kai Brunker, Tom Hogan, Zak Keogh, Tyler Hays, Hanno Jacobs, Zac Maron, Mikey McNamara, Esam Rahman, Jake Smith, Hayden Watling
Pakistan A
Mohammad Haris, Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Arif Yaqoob, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran, Mubasir Khan, Omair Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan.
Bangladesh High Performance
Tanzid Hasan, Jishan Alam, Parvez Hossain Emon, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Ariful Islam, Akbar Ali, Wasi Siddiquee, Rakibul Hasan, Al Islam, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby, Abu Hider, Mukidul Islam, Ripon Mondol, Maruf Mridha