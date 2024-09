What happens when top cricketers are forced to answer hilarious - and awkward - questions about their team-mates, opponents, and much else while taking a polygraph test? The Australians had a go at it, with Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne taking on scandalous questions, and blurting out more than they would have wanted to.