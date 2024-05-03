Australia replace India as No. 1 Test team in ICC rankings after annual update

India are still on top in ODIs and T20Is, even as Scotland have overtaken Zimbabwe to be 12th in T20Is

Australia have replaced India as the No. 1 Test team in the ICC men's rankings after the annual update. India, though, have retained the top spot in the ODI and T20I rankings.

In this cycle, the matches played only after May 2021 are taken into consideration for the ranking, which means India's 2-1 series win in Australia in December 2020-January 2021 has dropped out. All results between May 2021 and May 2023 are weighted at 50%, while the ones in the following 12 months are weighted at 100%.

As a result, Australia, who also won the World Test Championship last year, now have 124 rating points, four clear of second-placed India (118), and 19 ahead of third-placed England (105). Both India and Australia are next in action in the format only in November, when they face each other in Perth.

Full rankings tables Click here for the full team rankings

Click here for the full player rankings

The positions of all other Test teams remain unchanged.

In the ODI rankings, India (122) have extended their lead over Australia (116) to six rating points. South Africa are at third spot, and are only four points behind Australia. Pakistan (106) and New Zealand (101) round out the top five.

While India are still No. 1 in T20Is with 264 points, their lead over Australia (257) has reduced from 11 to seven points.

The biggest beneficiaries were South Africa, who rose two spots from sixth to fourth, and are only two points behind third-placed England (252).