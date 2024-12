With Jasprit Bumrah, now I know what it's like to have Wasim Akram play for you

The Perth Test was a microcosm of the promise Bumrah brings with him every time. India all out for 150? He takes out three in his first four overs and strikes with his first ball the next morning. Ahead by 500-plus, he declares late in the day to make Australia live the nightmare of facing him before stumps, striking in his first over and also removing the batter hiding behind the nightwatcher. Faced with some pesky resistance on day four, he returns and knocks off Travis Head in the first over of his spell.