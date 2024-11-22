Matches (16)
Australia vs India, 1st Test at Perth, AUS vs IND, Nov 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Test, Perth, November 22 - 26, 2024, India tour of Australia
Australia FlagAustralia
India FlagIndia
Tomorrow
2:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 10:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MR Marsh
10 M • 750 Runs • 46.88 Avg • 71.02 SR
UT Khawaja
10 M • 643 Runs • 33.84 Avg • 41.13 SR
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 1091 Runs • 60.61 Avg • 76.29 SR
Shubman Gill
9 M • 760 Runs • 50.67 Avg • 61.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JR Hazlewood
9 M • 43 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 36.74 SR
MA Starc
10 M • 42 Wkts • 4.19 Econ • 40.78 SR
R Ashwin
10 M • 46 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 41.54 SR
RA Jadeja
9 M • 44 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 39.56 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
Pat Cummins (c)
Bowler
Scott Boland 
Bowler
Alex Carey 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Hazlewood 
Bowler
Travis Head 
Top order Batter
Josh Inglis 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Usman Khawaja 
Top order Batter
Marnus Labuschagne 
Batter
Nathan Lyon 
Bowler
Mitchell Marsh 
Allrounder
Nathan McSweeney 
Allrounder
Steven Smith 
Top order Batter
Mitchell Starc 
Bowler
Match details
Perth Stadium
Series
India tour of Australia
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberTest no. 2561
Hours of play (local time)10.20 start, Lunch 12.20-13.00, Tea 15.00-15.20, Close 17.20
Match days22,23,24,25,26 November 2024 - day (5-day match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Kohli at the Optus Stadium: a full sensory experience

Kohli at the Optus Stadium: a full sensory experience

Get to know India's newcomers: Four players who could be in action in Perth

Get to know India's newcomers: Four players who could be in action in Perth

In fast and bouncy Perth test, Lyon could be the trick question for India

In fast and bouncy Perth test, Lyon could be the trick question for India

Perth pitch prep: 'Big-snake cracks' unlikely after unseasonal rain

Perth pitch prep: 'Big-snake cracks' unlikely after unseasonal rain

Morkel: Keep your eye on Nitish Kumar Reddy in the series

Morkel: Keep your eye on Nitish Kumar Reddy in the series
ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
AUS128319062.50
IND148519858.33
SL95406055.56
NZ116507254.55
SA84315254.17
ENG199919340.79
PAK104604033.33
BAN103703327.50
WI91622018.52
Full Table