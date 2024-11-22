Matches (16)
Australia vs India, 1st Test at Perth, AUS vs IND, Nov 22 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Match centre Ground time: 10:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS10 M • 750 Runs • 46.88 Avg • 71.02 SR
AUS10 M • 643 Runs • 33.84 Avg • 41.13 SR
10 M • 1091 Runs • 60.61 Avg • 76.29 SR
IND9 M • 760 Runs • 50.67 Avg • 61.14 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS9 M • 43 Wkts • 2.97 Econ • 36.74 SR
AUS10 M • 42 Wkts • 4.19 Econ • 40.78 SR
10 M • 46 Wkts • 3.86 Econ • 41.54 SR
IND9 M • 44 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 39.56 SR
Squad
AUS
IND
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Perth Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|Test no. 2561
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.20 start, Lunch 12.20-13.00, Tea 15.00-15.20, Close 17.20
|Match days
|22,23,24,25,26 November 2024 - day (5-day match)
Kohli at the Optus Stadium: a full sensory experience
How India's premier batter is trying to work himself back into form
Get to know India's newcomers: Four players who could be in action in Perth
A primer on Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana
In fast and bouncy Perth test, Lyon could be the trick question for India
In the four Tests played at this stadium, the offspinner has outperformed his fast-bowling team-mates
Perth pitch prep: 'Big-snake cracks' unlikely after unseasonal rain
Up to 5mm of rain is also forecast on Thursday - match eve - although clear conditions are expected through the Test match