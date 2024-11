Live blog - Starc bags Jaiswal early after India opt to bat

Here's what I think made India go with him. They wanted a spinner who could turn the ball away from Australia's many left-handers, and someone who could exploit Perth's bounce with his overspin. If Kuldeep Yadav had been fit, he may well have been playing this Test match. And India could have gone with Ashwin too, because he ticks those boxes as well, and has been one of Test cricket's greatest bowlers to left-hand batters. But they've gone with the man in form, a man with a style suited to these conditions, and with serious batting ability to boot. Plus, he handled himself pretty well on Test debut the last time India were in Australia.