Live blog - Starc bags Jaiswal early after India opt to bat

Matches (22)
Abu Dhabi T10 (7)
WBBL (3)
WI vs BAN (2)
Sri Lanka A in Pakistan (1)
QEA Trophy (9)
Live
1st Test, Perth, November 22 - 26, 2024, India tour of Australia
PrevNext
Current RR: 2.12
• Min. Ov. Rem: 85.5
Live
Lovely delivery from Mitchell Starc to bring up the first wicket of the series. On the fuller side of a length, leaving the left-hander in the fourth-stump channel, a bit of that Perth bounce. Not the greatest shot from Yashasvi Jaiswal, though, looked to drive on the up, bat well in front of body, and the thick edge flies low to gully, to Nathan McSweeney who hasn't had to wait too long to get on a Test-match scorecard.
India are 5 for 1 in 2.1 overs.
2
1
8
R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are two of India's greatest spinners of all time. They have the experience of playing in Australia and contributing to back-to-back Test-series wins. Neither will feature in this Perth Test.
Instead, India will play just the one spinner, and that spinner is Washington Sundar. What an incredible last few weeks he's had. At the start of their last series, at home against New Zealand, he wasn't in the squad, and hadn't played a Test in three-and-a-half years. Then he came back, and it didn't seem like he came back on the back of his bowling, because he'd just scored a Ranji Trophy century batting at No. 3 for Tamil Nadu.
Since then, it's been all fairytale. A seven-for on the first day of his comeback, terrific performances with ball and bat in both Pune and Mumbai, and he's leapfrogged two all-time greats into the first Test of a massive overseas tour.
Here's what I think made India go with him. They wanted a spinner who could turn the ball away from Australia's many left-handers, and someone who could exploit Perth's bounce with his overspin. If Kuldeep Yadav had been fit, he may well have been playing this Test match. And India could have gone with Ashwin too, because he ticks those boxes as well, and has been one of Test cricket's greatest bowlers to left-hand batters. But they've gone with the man in form, a man with a style suited to these conditions, and with serious batting ability to boot. Plus, he handled himself pretty well on Test debut the last time India were in Australia.
India have picked four quicks in Bumrah, Siraj and the two debutants, Rana and Reddy, and they've brought Devdutt Padikkal, who wasn't even in the original squad, straight out of the India A side and into the No. 3 slot.
Australia line up as expected.
8
7
5
6
I can't think of the last time India began a series with so little idea of their best XI. They have a couple of big names missing, and they have a large squad with a lot of interesting options that could allow them to go many different ways with their selection, but so many of those options are unknowns, near-unknowns, or unknowns in Australian conditions.
There are, therefore, probably four certainties in India's XI - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah - and five if you count Mohammed Siraj. And a number of players are in line for their Test debuts. From what Alagappan Muthu has seen at the ground, it looks like two new caps have been handed out.
"India are in their huddle right now," he says. "Virat Kohli's got the grandpa duties, doing the team talk and dishing out a new cap. Think he might have given one to Nitish Kumar Reddy. There is a second debutant as well. Harshit Rana. He'd already marked his run-ups before he was given his cap. Clearly very eager to get out and bowl."
That's two seam-bowling allrounders, then. Reddy is more of a batter and a steady holding bowler - who has been talked up by India bowling coach Morne Morkel in the lead-up - while Rana is tall, strong, quick, and likes to hit the deck and hit the ball hard down the order.
Australia, of course, have a debutant of their own, and we've known this for a while. Nathan McSweeney will open alongside Usman Khawaja.
2
2
2
Is this cricket's greatest rivalry? Who can say, but it's an undeniably great one. And it's never been more competitive than it has over the last decade, when Australia and India have produced a generation of champion players.
Some of them may still be around to contest the next edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, but for most, this series that's about to commence is probably the final rumble.
Put yourself in any of their shoes. India begin this long and even-more-gruelling-than-usual tour with a proud record to protect. They wrested this trophy back in 2016-17, and have kept a tight grip on it ever since, winning 2-1 four times in a row including on back-to-back tours of Australia.
All those series were intensely fought, but India won each time. Now, they come to Australia wounded, having watched an unprecedented run of home-ground success end in emphatic circumstances, and with key players absent.
That look of vulnerability, however, will only make Australia extra-wary. They know that look, and they know, from four years ago, how deceptive it can be. This is one of Australia's greatest eras, but it's also coincided with an inability to beat their closest rivals, home and away, even when they've been at full strength. Now, with their core group ageing all at once, they have what's most likely their final chance to set that record straight.
It's Cummins vs Bumrah, Kohli vs Smith, it's Border vs Gavaskar all over again, and it's about to come to you, in approximately an hour's time, from the Optus Stadium in Perth.
6
1
3
Language
English
Match Coverage
Live blog - Starc bags Jaiswal early after India opt to bat
All the colour, stats, analysis and updates from the opening day of the Perth Test
Settled Australia vs new-look India as fabled rivalry resumes
India are grappling with a minor personnel crisis, meaning they will need to rely to some extent on fringe players. Cummins and Co will be looking to exploit that
Bumrah and Cummins keen to stand out as fast-bowling captains
Bumrah says bowlers have more perks as captains, while Cummins feels the captaincy experience has made his intuition stronger
For their legacy, Australia can't let this Border-Gavaskar series slip away
The build-up has been going for months, some of it at the expense of other series, which reinforces the significance of the next seven weeks
India Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|0
|8
|not out
|6
|19
|not out
|0
|5
|Extras
|(b 4, nb 1)
|Total
|11(1 wkt; 5.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>