Bumrah back as No. 1 Test bowler; Jaiswal moves to No. 2 in Test batting rankings
Bumrah went past Rabada and Hazlewood on the list following his superb performance in the Perth Test
India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is back as the No. 1 Test bowler and has also achieved his career-best rating of 883 in the ICC rankings following his match-winning haul of 8 for 72 against Australia in Perth. His team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed 161 in the second innings of the Test, has moved to his career-best No. 2 ranking in the batters' charts.
Bumrah, whose 5 for 30 in the first innings of the Test skittled Australia out for 104, went past South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazlewood. Bumrah first rose to the top in February this year on the back of his nine-wicket haul against England at home and briefly returned to the top in October following the Bangladesh series, before being overtaken by Rabada in recent weeks.
His India team-mate Mohammed Siraj, who took five wickets in the Perth Test, also made some gains, moving three places to 25th on the list for Test bowlers.
Jaiswal, meanwhile, gained two places to move past New Zealand's Kane Williamson and England's Harry Brook. He also earned a new career-best rating of 825 and is 78 points behind the No. 1-ranked Joe Root.
Australia batter Travis Head went three places up to No. 10 following his 89 in the second innings in Perth, while India's Virat Kohli gained nine spots to move to 13th following his 30th Test century.
West Indies' fast-bowling trio of Jayden Seales (three spots up to 11th), Kemar Roach (four places up to 17th) and Alzarri Joseph (three places up to 29th) also gained in the bowlers' rankings following their performances in the first Test against Bangladesh in Antigua. Seales picked up 5 for 87, Roach finished with 4 for 50 and Joseph bagged figures of 5 for 101 to hand West Indies a 201-run win.
Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz moved three places to No. 3 in the allrounders' list following contributions with bat (23 and 45) and ball (match haul of 4 for 130) in the Antigua Test. India's Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin are still the top two respectively on the list despite not featuring in the Perth Test.