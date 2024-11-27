Bumrah back as No. 1 Test bowler; Jaiswal moves to No. 2 in Test batting rankings

Bumrah, whose 5 for 30 in the first innings of the Test skittled Australia out for 104, went past South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazlewood. Bumrah first rose to the top in February this year on the back of his nine-wicket haul against England at home and briefly returned to the top in October following the Bangladesh series, before being overtaken by Rabada in recent weeks.