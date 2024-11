Bumrah back as No. 1 Test bowler; Jaiswal moves to No. 2 in Test batting rankings

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is back as the No. 1 Test bowler and has also achieved his career-best rating of 883 in the ICC rankings following his match-winning haul of 8 for 72 against Australia in Perth . His team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal , who smashed 161 in the second innings of the Test, has moved to his career-best No. 2 ranking in the batters' charts.

Bumrah, whose 5 for 30 in the first innings of the Test skittled Australia out for 104, went past South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazlewood. Bumrah first rose to the top in February this year on the back of his nine-wicket haul against England at home and briefly returned to the top in October following the Bangladesh series, before being overtaken by Rabada in recent weeks.