What's the highest score in the second innings of a Test by a batter who got a duck in the first?
And what's the earliest a player has taken a catch on debut in a Test?
This question popped up in the middle of Yashasvi Jaiswal's sparkling second innings in Perth after he bagged a duck in the first knock. In the end, Jaiswal did not quite join them, but there are seven men who made a double-century and a duck in the same Test. And the only one of those whose double came in the second innings was the South African Dudley Nourse, with 0 and 231 against Australia in Johannesburg in December 1935.
Australia's new opener Nathan McSweeney caught Yashasvi Jaiswal on the 13th delivery of the first Test against India in Perth. We don't have ball-by-ball details for a lot of Tests, but McSweeney's early grab is certainly not a record: the fastest appears to have been by the former South Africa offspinner Hugh Tayfield, who caught Arthur Morris from the second ball of the match on his Test debut, against Australia in Johannesburg in 1949. Ian Chappell (for Australia in 1964) and the New Zealand wicketkeeper Robbie Hart (2002) both took a catch from the third ball of their debut Test.
Don Bradman scored 29 hundreds in his 80 Test innings, a rate of better than one every three - he reached 100 in a staggering 36.25% of his Test innings. Next (of those who batted at least 30 innings) come a pair of West Indians: George Headley, with ten centuries in 40 innings (25%) and Clyde Walcott with 15 in 74 (20.27%). The leading current player is Kane Williamson, with 32 hundreds in 180 innings (17.77%), just ahead of Harry Brook (six in 35, or 17.14%).
Justin Greaves had 92 when Mehidy Hasan tried an optimistic review in the first Test between West Indies and Bangladesh in Antigua on the weekend. Greaves survived, and went on to complete his maiden century, finishing with 115 not out.
A batter who mainly turned out for Gujarat and Baroda, Gogumal Kishenchand played four Tests for India in Australia in 1947-48, collecting a duck in all four second innings, and won one more cap against Pakistan in Lucknow in 1952, when he changed things around and was out for nought in the first innings.
Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes