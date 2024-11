What's the highest score in the second innings of a Test by a batter who got a duck in the first?

Not surprisingly, this is the most Tests by anyone who collected a duck in all of them. Three other men had a career of three Tests with a duck in each: the Jack Edwards of Australia in the 1888 Ashes series in England, Johannes "Kodgee" Kotze of South Africa in the first decade of the 20th century, and the recent Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi. Two others who have done this but might yet appear again are Nabi's fellow Afghani Nijat Masood , who has played a Test this year, and Roy Kaia of Zimbabwe, who last featured in 2021.