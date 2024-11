Get to know India's newcomers: Four players who could be in action in Perth

Padikkal, 24, is a tall left-hand batter who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket. He was not part of the original squad but a thumb injury to Shubman Gill has opened the door for him. He made his Test debut against England in Dharamsala in March and scored 65 from No. 4 in India's only innings. He is yet to play another Test but has plenty of domestic experience. He has played 40 first-class games and scored 2677 runs at an average of 42.49. While he has batted everywhere from No. 1 to No. 6, his best has come at No. 3: 1247 runs at 51.95 and four of his six hundreds. It bodes well for India as he is likely to bat one-down if Gill is unavailable.