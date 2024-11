Questions around India's batting order for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth grew after Shubman Gill hurt his hand while fielding on the second day of India's intra-squad training match at the WACA.

He hurt his left hand while fielding in the slips and left the field, not to return. It could not be confirmed if the injury will affect Gill's selection for the first Test, starting November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Gill has been bating at No. 3, but has also been lined up as an option for the opening slot alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal in case Rohit Sharma is not available for the first Test because of the birth of his second child.

Rohit Sharma welcomes second child but still not confirmed to play in Perth

While it awaits proper assessment of Gill's injury, the Indian camp received the good news that Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh had given birth to their second child on Friday. With the due date for delivery close to the Perth Test, Rohit had communicated to the BCCI and the selectors that he might not be available for the series opener.

In the wake of the 3-0 whitewash India suffered against New Zealand recently, Rohit, it is learnt, even considered travelling to Australia to train with the team and return for the birth of his child.

It could not be confirmed if he will now travel to Perth and be available for the first Test.

Another opening option, KL Rahul, had left the field during the first day of the simulation match after being struck in the elbow by a short ball. He did not come out to bat later in the day as India's main batters had another turn at the crease. Rahul did not take the field on Saturday either.

Abhimanyu Easwaran is the other option India have for the top of the order.