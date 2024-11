Border-Gavaskar Trophy: What India and Australia can expect at the five venues

Optus Stadium is still a relatively new ground having hosted its inaugural Test in 2018-19 when India toured - a high-octane match on a lively surface which Australia won despite one of Virat Kohli 's finest hundreds - before it missed out for two summers due to Covid-19 border restrictions.

Australia have continued a formidable record at the ground which could play into their favour when it comes to setting the tone for the series. All four of their wins have been by handsome margins, with the last three coming against New Zealand (a day-night Test), West Indies and Pakistan. All followed similar patterns: a big first innings total, a hefty lead when the opposition can't respond, swelling the advantage rather than enforcing the follow-on and then taking advantage of an increasingly difficult surface.