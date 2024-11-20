Perth pitch prep: 'Big-snake cracks' unlikely after unseasonal rain

By the time Josh Hazlewood fronted the cameras for his press engagement, the sun finally emerged over Optus Stadium in a welcome sight for the ground staff after unseasonal damp weather hit Perth just days before the first Border-Gavaskar Test.

WA Cricket head curator Isaac McDonald has been striving to produce a fast and bouncy wicket that emulates last summer's Australia-Pakistan Test , where the pitch deteriorated as the match wore on with rearing deliveries contrasted by balls that crept low on big cracks.

But McDonald's plans have taken a turn due to intermittent rain in recent days. Up to 5mm of rain is also forecast on Thursday - match eve - although clear conditions are expected through the Test match.

"Yesterday, we pretty much lost the whole day of prep with it [pitch] being under cover," McDonald told reporters on an overcast Wednesday morning. "We saw the forecast early on, and we started prep a little bit earlier than we normally would."

Wet weather in Perth this deep into spring is unusual, with the famously warm Western Australia capital usually almost totally dry from November through to April. But the unexpected rain has forced McDonald to adapt.

"It's been quite conditions-based," he said. "At the moment, we're leaning towards rolling it a bit more on top to get that firmness, and that happy medium between bat and ball. [It] would be nice if the sun pops out, but we're really comfortable as a curating team."

McDonald said 8-10mm of grass would be left on a pitch that he didn't believe would deteriorate like last year's surface.

The Optus Stadium pitch has been under cover because of unseasonal rain in the lead-up to the India Test • Getty Images

"I don't think this weather is going to make this pitch fall apart," he said. "There'll be some deterioration. Grass will stand up during the game and offer that variable bounce. But in terms of big-snake WACA cracks, unfortunately, I don't think the weather's going to get us there."

Hazlewood had been almost unplayable against Pakistan last year, as he relentlessly targeted the cracks late on day four to finish with 3 for 13 from 7.2 overs in the second innings. Pakistan were routed for 89, and that capped off Australia's fourth win in as many Tests at the 60,000-seater ground.

"I love playing in Perth. The wicket is always a nice one to bowl pace... [it's] bouncy and a few cracks potentially," Hazlewood told reporters amid the sunshine on Wednesday afternoon. "I think the conditions suit us. We're probably more used to it with that bounce and pace."

With Australia's XI settled after the selection of new opener Nathan McSweeney , the focus in this prolonged series build-up has shone on India, whose line-up is largely unknown despite them having started their preparations in Perth over a week ago.

"There are no real secrets behind those closed doors. We have seen a lot of them, we play with them all the time, [and] we play against them," Hazlewood said. "It's going to come down to bowling in that area, and batting with patience and trying to outlast them."

While the make-up of India's batting order remains to be seen, Hazlewood and his fellow bowlers won't have to come up against the formidable presence of Cheteshwar Pujara, who ground down Australia's attack in India's famous series victories in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

"There's only a couple of us from that series when we won 2-0.... everyone's really determined [to win this time]. It's one that we need to tick off as a group" Josh Hazlewood on Australia's last Test series win against India coming back in 2014-15

"I'm pretty happy that Puj isn't here. He's obviously one that bats time, [and] makes you really earn his wicket every time," Hazlewood said.

"[But] there's always young, fresh guys coming into the Indian team that they're under so much pressure to perform with so many guys nipping at their heels all the time. Whoever they pick in that XI, they're unbelievable players. It doesn't really matter who they pick; they're all great players."

Australia had last won a Test series against India in 2014-15 , when Hazlewood had made his debut in the second Test in Brisbane. He underlined the length of Australia's barren run against India in the format, and said his side were looking forward to end that.