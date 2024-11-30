Australia need a better mental approach to their batting

I suspect Australia were anticipating a two-nil lead after Adelaide, expecting to win comfortably on the bouncy Perth pitch, followed by their usual victory in a day-night fixture at that first venue.

Australia have reached this crisis after a Jasprit Bumrah bowling masterclass and some ludicrously muddled thinking while batting. There's no doubt Bumrah was brilliant and bowled superbly but he was well supported by the very capable Mohammad Siraj. India's pace bowling is strong and they haven't yet called on the talented Akash Deep.

Australia's batting malaise was highlighted by the nonsensical approach of the No. 3, Marnus Labuschagne . Whoever decided he should allow as many balls as possible to pass unhindered needs to delete that theory from the computer. If Labuschagne hasn't already realised the wooden thing in his hands is his strongest ally then he better quickly come to that conclusion before the Adelaide Test.

Australia can't have their No. 3 batter let balls go that hit him on the body, or score just two runs from 52 balls. Labuschagne's muddled thinking gave the Indian bowlers impetus and had other Australian batters wondering if they were being bombarded by hand grenades.

While it's dangerous to compare current players with the generational talent of Ricky Ponting, the counterattacking mentality of Australia's former No. 3 wizard needs to be considered.

And I'm still waiting for an Australian player to utter the words "Gee we really miss the talent of the adventurous David Warner ." Warner's belligerence and ability to score quickly made life a lot simpler for the rest of Australia's top order. His dominating presence and imprint on the Australian batting order is being sorely missed. Where Warner used to get the scoring rate moving quickly, players like Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja are now expected to play a role that is not their natural game.

If Australia do lose the second Test, the batting will come under the microscope. That's when the paucity of potential batting talent in Australia will cause some selection headaches.

There has been talk of a divided Australian dressing room but this is just noise - there's always more conjecture when a team loses. What Australia need is a much better mental approach to batting, so they give the Indian bowlers something to ponder about.

The Australian bowlers also have to find a way to cope with the talented Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has quickly adapted to the prevailing conditions. It doesn't help that a listless Australian attack then allowed the dangerous Virat Kohli to reclaim some form.

India have some selection decisions for Adelaide, with the skipper, Rohit Sharma, returning and both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja available. There has to be a temptation to play both Ashwin and Jadeja in Adelaide.

Australia don't doctor wickets but they would have been delighted with a series start in Perth followed by a day-night game in Adelaide. However, India's last two series victories in Australia were a warning that this was going to be a tough series. Despite India's major setback at home prior to this five-Test encounter, Australia now know they are facing a talented and very aggressive side. The Indian team isn't overawed by Australian big names.

Australia are in a hole that threatened before this series started. Now it's a matter of how quickly they can regroup to produce their best in Adelaide. If their mental approach doesn't improve, they'll find themselves in a two-nil hole. That deficit would be an almost insurmountable hurdle which has only previously been cleared once, and that was nearly 90 years ago.