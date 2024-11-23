Frazzled Australia left searching for answers

Mitchell Starc has never had a great poker face. Frustration was writ large all over it after Usman Khawaja was unable to grasp a rare low edge offered by Yashasvi Jaiswal at first slip.

India were 104 without loss, leading by 150, on the same surface they had been bowled out on for 150 just 24 hours earlier. The same pitch which Australia had been bowled out for 104 on earlier in the day.

It was the same exasperated look Starc had cut before tea when he was bowling around the wicket to Jaiswal with four men in the deep with a 22-over old ball.

It was the same exasperation he had shown the night before in the post-day press conference, when he bristled at the idea that the pitch was too spicy to bat on.

"The bowlers are allowed to bowl good balls," Starc said. "There's a lot spoken about when there's a lot of runs, it's like, the bowlers bowled badly. When there's wickets, the [pitches] are tough. You're allowed to bowl good balls. Maybe credit should go to both teams' bowlers."

Despite 20 wickets falling in four sessions, the pitch was now deemed so flat that Starc was replaced by a batter to bowl bouncers with a 24-over old ball that still had a decent shine and Kookaburra's gold lettering on it. The seam movement had diminished quite a bit in the middle session of day two, as the warm Perth sun and several extra rolls had helped settle the surface. But it hadn't diminished so much as to warrant Pat Cummins abandoning all plans of standing the seam up on a good length and using Marnus Labuschagne to bowl bouncers after 24 overs.

Australia had a bad day. They've had two bad days in a row. By the close, India's lead had swelled to 218 and the opening partnership remained unbroken on 172. It was such a bad day that coach Andrew McDonald did the post-play press conference in a sure sign that things had gone rapidly awry after six months of careful planning.

Starc was entitled to be frustrated by it all given he has been one of their standout performers over two poor days with both bat and ball. He had survived nearly the same number of deliveries as Australia's entire top six combined while batting on this pitch.

But it is rare to see this Australian unit so frazzled. Calm and consistent is their mantra. They have been anything but. They will never say it publicly, but there is no doubt Starc and his fellow bowlers were frustrated at the batting unit. These types of tensions happen all the time in cricket teams all over the world. It was clearly there today, exacerbated by the wonderfully controlled partnership between Jaiswal and KL Rahul who deserve an enormous amount of credit for grinding some excellent bowling down over a long period with outstanding decision-making and execution.

But truthfully, Starc and Josh Hazlewood aside, Australia's side have not looked particularly sharp overall.

Cummins has epitomised that lack of sharpness. He came in deliberately undercooked. He was the only one of the three fast bowlers not to play a Sheffield Shield game before the Test series. He said before the Test that he prefers to be underdone ahead of a big series.

It has shown across two days. He has been the most expensive of the quicks and the least threatening.

The opposing captain, Jasprit Bumrah, had hardly overpitched in 18.2 overs of flawless bowling to tear through Australia's batting line-up. Cummins' lengths were nowhere near as precise by comparison. He is one of the few bowlers in the game to have been driven down the ground on multiple occasions.

He dropped Rishabh Pant on 26 on the first day and failed to take a review that would have dismissed Nitish Kumar Reddy on 11, having burnt two reviews earlier on frivolous appeals.

He bowled a bouncer late on the second afternoon that went for five wides. It is rare to see Cummins perform so far below his high benchmark.

The pressure mounted on Pat Cummins and Australia on day two in Perth • Getty Images

Australia's fielding has not been flawless either. Khawaja has dropped two chances across two days. One cost very little, the cost of the other is still counting.

Just after his miss, Steven Smith had a run-out chance following a mix-up between Jaiswal and Rahul. But Smith's throw to the non-striker's was wide and wild, giving Nathan Lyon no chance of gathering cleanly.

McDonald presented a picture of calmness, despite how his team had performed.

"Morale is always good," McDonald said. "It's a pretty level team, whether it's a good day or a bad day. We've got some problems to solve ahead of us. There's no doubt we're clearly well behind the game at this stage."

McDonald showed sterner defence than his batter's had the day before, dead-batting questions around his team's body language and the fact that his bowling coach, Daniel Vettori, was on the other side of the world preparing for the IPL auction with another employer after the bowlers had gone wicketless through 57 overs.

"In terms of the way that we bowled, I don't think was too dissimilar [to yesterday]," McDonald said. "Potentially, early on, we may have been a fraction short if I was to be critical, but I thought they went about their work well." Beneath that calm exterior, it is clear though that the change in pitch conditions have flummoxed a team that is meticulous in its planning, with the ball-tracking data they base a lot of their plans around suggesting the swing and seam movement had all but disappeared by the end of day two.

"The surface looked considerably drier today, it dried out fairly quickly," McDonald said. "We thought there may have been a little bit more there. I suppose, if you want to say that we're a little bit surprised, yeah, there wasn't as much seam movement or swing, and I think the bowlers were presenting the same in a similar fashion to the way they were yesterday."

Australia have three days to avoid exasperation turning to despair and there is a lot of cricket left in this series to fight their way back.