Australia's second-lowest total at home vs India, Bumrah level with Kapil Dev
All the stats highlights from Australia's innings in Perth where they were bowled out for 104
104 Australia's first-innings total in Perth is their second-lowest in home Tests against India, behind the 83 all-out in Melbourne in 1981.
It is also Australia's third-lowest total in home Tests since 1985 and their fourth-lowest total in the format against India.
46 Lead in the first innings for India in Perth, the fifth-highest by any team making 150 or less while batting first. The highest is a lead of 71 runs for England, who were bowled out for 113 while batting first against Australia in 1888 in Sydney.
2 Previous instances of India claiming a first-innings lead in men's Tests, despite scoring 150 or less while batting first. They took a five-run lead in the 2002 Hamilton Test against New Zealand, despite getting bowled out for only 99 while batting first and claimed a first-innings lead of 13 runs against England in the 1936 Lord's Test, despite making only 147.
37 Total runs by Australia's top six batters in the first innings, the lowest for the side in a men's Test innings at home since the 22 runs they scored against West Indies in the 1978 Brisbane Test.
97 Runs aggregated by India (59 runs) and Australia (38) before the fall of the fifth wicket in their first innings in Perth. This is the lowest in a men's Test match since the 67 runs by India and West Indies in the 1987 Delhi Test.
2 Number of partnerships across the first two innings in the Perth Test to survive ten or more overs. Rishabh Pant and Nitish Kumar Reddy added 48 runs in 14.1 overs for the seventh wicket for India, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood put on 26 in 18 overs for the tenth wicket for Australia.
The remaining 18 partnerships cost less than 20 runs, the joint-most in the first two innings of a men's Test match.
254 Total runs scored by India (150) and Australia (104) in their first innings at Perth. It is the lowest first-innings aggregate in a Test match in Australia since the 242 runs in the 1981 Test between the hosts and Pakistan at the WACA Stadium.
9 Five-wicket hauls for Jasprit Bumrah in Tests while playing outside of Asia, the joint-most by an Indian, alongside Kapil Dev. It was Bumrah's second five-for in Australia, and he has two each in England and West Indies, with three five-wicket hauls coming in South Africa.
5 for 30 Bumrah's bowling figures in Perth are the best by an Indian captain in men's Tests since Kapil Dev's 8 for 106 against Australia in the 1985 Adelaide Test. Bumrah is also the first Indian captain with a five-wicket haul in Test cricket since Anil Kumble in the 2007 Melbourne Test.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo