How Bumrah left Australia reeling with his five-for

India were bowled out for 150 after opting to bat first in Perth but captain Jasprit Bumrah ensured they still finished on top. In an excellent display of fast bowling, Bumrah ran through the Australian line-up, finishing with figures of 5 for 30 to bundle them out for 104. Here's how ESPNcricinfo's ball-by-ball commentary recorded his wickets:

2.3 Bumrah to McSweeney, OUT, Much tighter call. Bumrah's questions to his fielders is "aawaz aaya? (Was there a bat sound? Pad pe lagi hai pehle (It's hit pad first)" and he reviews. In comes Hawk-Eye, and it's three reds! A nervy start for McSweeney ends quickly. The ball was on the fuller side of length, landed around a fifth-stump line and seamed in with the angle. McSweeney's feet weren't moving freely and was the case again this time, he waited and tried to defend with bat (facing cover) next to pad, but the ball snuck past. Hawk-Eye showed impact was in line with off and it'd hit top of middle. Pace off the hand - 138ks

NA McSweeney lbw b Bumrah 10 (13b 2x4 0x6) SR: 76.92

6.4 Bumrah to Khawaja, OUT, Taken this time by Kohli at slip, this was all set up from Bumrah. This may not have been as gorgeous as the first ball of the over, but more importantly, it finds the edge. Khawaja was square-on, feet jammed before they hopped, hands reached out in front of the body, the straight bat couldn't cover the line. A thin edge went at an easy pace to Kohli's breadbasket.

UT Khawaja c Kohli b Bumrah 8 (19b 1x4 0x6) SR: 42.10

6.5 Bumrah to Smith, OUT, Boom Boom, beauty! Decks it back a mile to trap Smith plumb lbw. Goldie for the No. 4, who might as well have opened. He got a similar ball from Kemar Roach last summer, that was initially given not out. But this looked a touch fuller, Smith went across - like he usually does - and tried to jam the bat down but had no time. The ball skidded through and thundered onto pad. 141ks, would've crashed into the stumps says Hawk-Eye. Good call not to review

SPD Smith lbw b Bumrah 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0.00

24.2 Bumrah to Cummins, OUT, edged, taken behind! No. 17 for the day. Wide on the crease, full, angled in at off stump, Cummins drives. Neat catch. Captain gets captain

PJ Cummins c †Pant b Bumrah 3 (5b 0x4 0x6) SR: 60.00

28.1 Bumrah to Carey, OUT, edged, taken behind! What a start for Bumrah. Round the wicket, short of a length, Carey has a nibble at it and a regulation catch for Pant. Very nice delivery, but a half-hearted shot from Carey