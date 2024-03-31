Babar Azam back as Pakistan's white-ball captain

The PCB had hinted getting a new T20I captain after PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi refused to back Afridi at a press conference in Lahore last week, saying at the time a final decision would be made after Pakistan's training camp with the military ended. It seemed there was a rapid loss of faith in Afridi's leadership abilities when he led Pakistan in one series and his PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars. Pakistan lost the T20I series against New Zealand 4-1, and Qalandars won just one game out of ten and finished bottom of the PSL table.