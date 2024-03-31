Babar Azam back as Pakistan's white-ball captain
Afridi's one-series stint as Pakistan T20I captain has ended
Babar Azam has been appointed captain of the Pakistan side in white-ball cricket, the PCB announced on Sunday. As reported by ESPNcricinfo a few days ago, the announcement means Shaheen Shah Afridi's one-series stint as T20I captain comes to an end.
"Following unanimous recommendation from the PCB's selection committee, Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi has appointed Babar Azam as white-ball (ODI and T20I) captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team," the PCB posted on X.
The PCB had hinted getting a new T20I captain after PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi refused to back Afridi at a press conference in Lahore last week, saying at the time a final decision would be made after Pakistan's training camp with the military ended. It seemed there was a rapid loss of faith in Afridi's leadership abilities when he led Pakistan in one series and his PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars. Pakistan lost the T20I series against New Zealand 4-1, and Qalandars won just one game out of ten and finished bottom of the PSL table.
Babar had reluctantly stepped down as captain after the PCB made clear they wanted to name a replacement in November, which led to Afridi's appointment. At the time, Afridi was the hot favourite to take over as ODI captain, too, though subsequent events meant those prospects receded.