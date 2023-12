Shanto has no complaints about the pitch, where 36 wickets fell in 178.1 overs, since it gave Bangladesh an advantage - it's just that "we didn't bat well"

Thirty batters were dismissed by spinners as 36 wickets fell in the Test in just 178.1 overs of action - the third-lowest number of balls bowled in a Test (1069) for that many wickets to fall - and Southee felt the pitch was far too much in favour of bowlers, making it an uneven contest.

"It is probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career," Southee said. "The balance between bat and ball was heavily favoured into the bowler's hands. I think for the match to be over in 170 overs sort of reflects that. So, for our guys to scrap away and then come away with the win was a big pleasure.

"I think it was just a scrappy Test match. It was obviously a tough wicket. Runs were hard to come by, and just those little moments and partnerships throughout were crucial, whereas in other matches, I guess when conditions are a little bit more even between bat and ball, they don't get noticed as much."

"When we play Tests, we are not here to improve. This is not a place for practice. We are trying to win the Test," Shanto said. "It is important that we prepare to win the Test, but we should definitely take this type of advantage. We can prepare in first-class cricket by trying out good wickets. We should prepare wickets like these and wickets like away conditions in NCL [National Cricket League] or BCL [Bangladesh Cricket League]."

Asked if the pitch in Sylhet for the first Test, where play went into the final day, gave the team more of a "home advantage", Shanto pointed out that bowlers had struggled there.