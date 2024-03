Pothas in charge of Bangladesh for second SL Test as Hathurusinghe goes on leave

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe will miss the second and final Test against Sri Lanka, starting in Chattogram on Saturday. On the development, the BCB has only said that Hathurusinghe would be travelling back home to Australia because of "personal reasons". No return date has been confirmed.

Bangladesh reached Chattogram from Sylhet after the first Test ended in a 328-run defeat for them on the fourth afternoon. Prior to the Test, Bangladesh won the ODI series while Sri Lanka won the T20I series by identical 2-1 margins.

Hathurusinghe took up the Bangladesh job for a second time in February last year. Between the two stints with Bangladesh - the first one had run from June 2014 to October 2017 - he had been in charge of the Sri Lanka team and had also served as the batting coach at New South Wales in the Australian domestic circuit.