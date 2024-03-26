Shakib returns for second Test against Sri Lanka

Former captain Shakib has been picked for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram, starting March 30. He last played a Test in April 2023 before an eye condition kept him away from Tests although he has played white-ball cricket during this period, including at the ODI World Cup late last year. More recently, he has played in the Bangladesh Premier League for Rangpur Riders and in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League List A tournament for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.